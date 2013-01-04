Nvidia's Tegra 3 Optimizations: THD Android Games, Tested

Princess Punt And Shadowgun: DeadZone
Princess Punt
Like Punt The Dog? Princess Punt is a similar game, but with a princess who punts knights at evil giant acorns. Fair enough. There’s a bit of strategy involved, and aside from the asinine plot and obviously poor translation, it’s actually a pretty amusing game. Like with Fruit Ninja, there are separate THD and standard versions of Princess Punt in Google Play.
We could only spot two discernable differences on the Tegra version: the rare weather effect on certain levels, and a flickering effect surrounding the characters. These Tegra-only additions serve no real purpose, nor add anything significant to the visual experience. Meanwhile, the game is visually identical on the iPhone 5, Google Nexus 4, and Samsung Galaxy S III.
Shadowgun: DeadZone
Next up is the recently-released Shadowgun: DeadZone. This multiplayer-only third-person shooter is powered by the cross-platform Unity engine. While optimized for Tegra 3, there is no separate THD version. Instead, a single Android version automatically detects and adapts to the GPU of the installed device.
According to Google Play, this game’s minimum system requirements are Android 3.0 and 512 MB RAM. Even though all of our test devices meet these requirements, DeadZone is only stable on the HTC One X+ and iPhone 5. The game regularly crashes on the Galaxy S III, and doesn’t run at all on the Nexus 4.
Shadowgun: DeadZone is visually identical on the HTC One X+ and the iPhone 5, but tremendously inferior on the Samsung Galaxy S III. While the game’s multiplayer-only operation makes it impossible to recreate the exact same game sequence, the difference in character models, textures, and lighting effects are flagrantly obvious.
Exactly what is wrong with tech today, for 30 years companies learned to embrace compatibility after the Sony Betamax failure (technically better, but priced beyond comsumer appreciation). Now everyone wants to follow Apple forgetting they too suffered from a "closed shop" for 20 years.
What's bothersome for me though is that some tegra optimized titles actually run on a low resolution by default on the N7 (to compensate for low memory bandwidth???) yet still play on a 30-40ish frame rate, luckily the devs have put resolution option in the setting (see Riptide, beach buggy blitz), but you'll be playing at 20-30fps if you bump it up to the max/native res.
Another title, Horn, which is actually a Tegra exclusive using UE3, actually runs on a low res but does not provide any option to change that, and even with the low resolution, it is extremely choppy at times I can easily notice 15-20fps.
One dev that I like is MADFINGER Games (dead trigger, shadowgun), their titles are so heavily optimized that they run at a consistent 35-45fps on my N7 and I do not notice lag nor inconsistent frame rate. still runs at constant 60fps on my Note II though...
Meanwhile I can't think of anything that doesn't run at 60fps on my Note II, So much that wonder how much better the gpu performance is on Snapdragon S4 pro and apple A6 devices.
definitely, GTAIII and Vice City were both PS2 games and the new mobile versions have upgraded textures