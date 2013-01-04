Nvidia's Tegra 3 Optimizations: THD Android Games, Tested

Sprinkle And SoulCraft

Sprinkle

Sprinkle is a puzzle game where you have to keep fires from destroying the homes of bulbous little creatures, with a limited amount of water at your disposal. While the game has a free edition, a more complete version is also available for two dollars. Sprinkle ran perfectly on all four of our test devices. The single Android version automatically detects the GPU and applies the additional Tegra-oriented optimizations if Nvidia's GPU is present.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

While Nvidia emphasizes improved water effects, the only real noticeable difference that we saw was the addition of smoke. But in a game that’s all about putting out fires, smoke effects make a lot of sense, and contributes nicely to the game’s experience.

SoulCraft

Like Heroes Call, SoulCraft is a free-to-play action RPG. That is to say it's free with optional in-app purchases that greatly improve the experience. Google Play offers both the standard version of SoulCraft, as well as the THD version for Tegra-based devices. This one worked well on all four of our test smartphones.

Tegra 3

iPhone 5

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

While not obvious at first glance, a few additional, but minor, lighting effects are visible in the Tegra version. The game is visually identical on the iPhone 5, Nexus 4, and Galaxy S III.