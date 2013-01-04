Nvidia's Tegra 3 Optimizations: THD Android Games, Tested

The Dark Meadow: The Pact And Zen Pinball

The Dark Meadow: The Pact

The Dark Meadow: The Pact is a gorgeous Myst-style adventure game powered by the Unreal engine. While the game runs perfectly on the Tegra 3-based HTC One X+ and on iOS, it crashes immediately after starting on Google's Nexus 4. Meanwhile, Google Play doesn’t even list this title for Samsung's Galaxy S III.

This game offers a lot more detail and greatly improved lighting effects when you run it on a Tegra 3-based device. The ivy in the first few minutes of the game, for example, doesn't show up on the iPhone 5.

On the other hand, The Dark Meadow: The Pact is significantly less fluid on the Tegra 3 than the iPhone 5's A6 SoC. While movement isn’t jerky per se, it is definitely slower. Though not a major problem on our high-end test smartphone, owners of slower Tegra 3-based devices may experience playability issues.

Zen Pinball

We can all figure out what kind of game Zen Pinball is. While free to download, this title is more like trial-ware. It only includes one table, and additional tables are available as in-app purchases. Zen Pinball only works with Tegra-based Android devices and iOS. Unfortunately, that means we could not test on either the Google Nexus 4 or Samsung Galaxy S III.

While the iOS-based version of the game works the same as the Tegra version, additional lighting effects on the 3D elements of the table (bumpers, ramps, décor elements, and so on) make the Tegra version obviously better-looking.