Nvidia's Tegra 3 Optimizations: THD Android Games, Tested

The Dark Meadow: The Pact And Zen Pinball
The Dark Meadow: The Pact
The Dark Meadow: The Pact is a gorgeous Myst-style adventure game powered by the Unreal engine. While the game runs perfectly on the Tegra 3-based HTC One X+ and on iOS, it crashes immediately after starting on Google's Nexus 4. Meanwhile, Google Play doesn’t even list this title for Samsung's Galaxy S III.
This game offers a lot more detail and greatly improved lighting effects when you run it on a Tegra 3-based device. The ivy in the first few minutes of the game, for example, doesn't show up on the iPhone 5.
On the other hand, The Dark Meadow: The Pact is significantly less fluid on the Tegra 3 than the iPhone 5's A6 SoC. While movement isn’t jerky per se, it is definitely slower. Though not a major problem on our high-end test smartphone, owners of slower Tegra 3-based devices may experience playability issues.
Zen Pinball
We can all figure out what kind of game Zen Pinball is. While free to download, this title is more like trial-ware. It only includes one table, and additional tables are available as in-app purchases. Zen Pinball only works with Tegra-based Android devices and iOS. Unfortunately, that means we could not test on either the Google Nexus 4 or Samsung Galaxy S III.
While the iOS-based version of the game works the same as the Tegra version, additional lighting effects on the 3D elements of the table (bumpers, ramps, décor elements, and so on) make the Tegra version obviously better-looking.
Exactly what is wrong with tech today, for 30 years companies learned to embrace compatibility after the Sony Betamax failure (technically better, but priced beyond comsumer appreciation). Now everyone wants to follow Apple forgetting they too suffered from a "closed shop" for 20 years.
What's bothersome for me though is that some tegra optimized titles actually run on a low resolution by default on the N7 (to compensate for low memory bandwidth???) yet still play on a 30-40ish frame rate, luckily the devs have put resolution option in the setting (see Riptide, beach buggy blitz), but you'll be playing at 20-30fps if you bump it up to the max/native res.
Another title, Horn, which is actually a Tegra exclusive using UE3, actually runs on a low res but does not provide any option to change that, and even with the low resolution, it is extremely choppy at times I can easily notice 15-20fps.
One dev that I like is MADFINGER Games (dead trigger, shadowgun), their titles are so heavily optimized that they run at a consistent 35-45fps on my N7 and I do not notice lag nor inconsistent frame rate. still runs at constant 60fps on my Note II though...
Meanwhile I can't think of anything that doesn't run at 60fps on my Note II, So much that wonder how much better the gpu performance is on Snapdragon S4 pro and apple A6 devices.
definitely, GTAIII and Vice City were both PS2 games and the new mobile versions have upgraded textures