Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-920 (2.66 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache) O/C to 3.80 GHz (19 x 200 MHz), 1.416 V Motherboard Asus P6T, X58 Express IOH BIOS 0801 (09/30/2009) RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4 GB), DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24 Graphics XFX GeForce GTX 285 1 GB 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500 Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000 1000 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 190.62 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1014

Overclocking Intel’s C0 stepping Core i7-920 to 3.80 GHz allows us to test how well each case is able to remove large amounts of heat from its interior.

Keeping our system stable at high temperatures and loads is Asus’ original P6T motherboard.

A 2400 RPM fan keeps Rosewill’s oversized Fort 120 cool under pressure, while helping us to evaluate the noise isolation capabilities of each chassis.

An XFX GeForce GTX 285 adds even more heat and noise, especially in this factory-overclocked version.

OCZ’s Z1000 modular power supply keeps voltage stable on our mid-power system, even when it encounters relatively high case temperatures.

Benchmark Configuration Prime 95 v25.8 64-bit executable, Small FFT's, 7-threads FurMark 1.6.5 Windowed Mode, 1280x1024, 8X AA, Stability Test Minimum and maximum temperature RealTemp 3.40 Highest core reading at full CPU load (60 minutes) Highest core reading at 30 minutes idle Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter Tested at 1/4m, corrected to 1m (-12db), dBA weighting

Dedicating seven CPU threads to Prime95 and a single CPU thread to FurMark allows both programs to push peak power consumption and heat production simultaneously. Galaxy’s CM-140 meter tracks noise levels.