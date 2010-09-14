Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Rosewill Challenger
Available exclusively at Newegg, Rosewill’s Challenger case is tied with the NZXT Gamma for the lowest-price at $40.
The similarities don’t end with the price, as the Challenger also has a similar side panel to the Gamma, with the same fan additions supported.
The Challenger even has the same grommets in back to support external liquid cooling hoses.
Unique to the Challenger is its single 140 mm top exhaust fan, which opposes the Gamma’s two empty fan mounts.
Other changes include front-panel ports moved to the top 5.25” bay. This reduces the total number of 5.25” bays to three, but opens up the two 3.5” external bays in the center of the Challenger’s face panel.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.