Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Rosewill Challenger

Available exclusively at Newegg, Rosewill’s Challenger case is tied with the NZXT Gamma for the lowest-price at $40.

The similarities don’t end with the price, as the Challenger also has a similar side panel to the Gamma, with the same fan additions supported.

The Challenger even has the same grommets in back to support external liquid cooling hoses.

Unique to the Challenger is its single 140 mm top exhaust fan, which opposes the Gamma’s two empty fan mounts.

Other changes include front-panel ports moved to the top 5.25” bay. This reduces the total number of 5.25” bays to three, but opens up the two 3.5” external bays in the center of the Challenger’s face panel.