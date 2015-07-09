OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

To learn how we test advanced workload performance, please click here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

These two sets of tests employ a more demanding workload that represents near-enterprise steady state levels typically only found in workstations or servers writing data full-time.

Even though the Trion 100 480GB and 960GB have nearly identical performance specifications, enthusiasts pushing them hard will notice a difference between the two. You'll also see a difference between the largest Trion 100 and other 1TB-class products.