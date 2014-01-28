Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: 3DMark And PCMark
Futuremark's 3DMark shows the significance of putting two GeForce GTX 780 Ti graphics cards in SLI alongside a 4.7 GHz CPU. Our former $2550 build is solidly defeated. Then again, a $4215 machine should be able to do that, right?
Unable to fully utilize the $2550 machine's extra CPU cores or take advantage of the AVADirect machine’s RAID 0 array, PCMark 8 doesn’t allow any of these systems to stand out. Even worse, one of its tests didn’t work with two different sets of drivers for the GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards, leaving us with only the Work and Storage scores to contemplate.
Loving the small form factor and performance though.
How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
That is a great combination in my book :)