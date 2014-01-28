Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: F1 2012

Frame rates in F1 2012 are typically bottlenecked by either the CPU or DRAM, and both of those bottlenecks can be exacerbated by the mere presence of extra graphics cards. With all results exceeding 100 FPS, the High quality preset isn't demanding enough for us to squeeze useful data from these machines.

Even the Ultra quality setting doesn’t stress these GPUs enough to get a big boost from SLI or CrossFire. The Chronos wins by a small margin at 5760x1080 over AVADirect’s single-card configuration.