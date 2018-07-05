Origin PC EON15-X Gaming Laptop Review: High Performance, Higher Price

Trending

Thermal and Battery Tests

Battery Test - Tomb Raider 2013 Battery Rundown

To test battery life, we set each laptop’s battery profile to Balanced while running Tomb Raider’s built-in benchmark at the lowest detail preset. The frame rate is locked at 30 fps through GeForce Experience’s Battery Boost to limit strain on the battery. Meanwhile, a script running in the background monitors and time stamps the system’s battery percentage. The laptops are set to hibernate once battery levels reach 5 percent. We test the battery life at 200 nits.

The Origin PC EON15-X is equipped with an impressively large 82Wh battery, which is the second largest battery in this roundup. The biggest is the Aorus X7 DT v7’s 94.24Wh battery.

Unfortunately, the EON15-X’s power hungry desktop processor and GPU drains the battery with reckless abandon. The other laptops all supercede the EON15-X because of their components don’t require nearly as much power.

Thermal Testing

We use our Optris PI 640 infrared camera to measure the laptop’s thermals. To complement our thermal images, we take the average and maximum temperature from GPU-Z’s thermal log. For more information about how we test, be sure to check out our Measurement Science article.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The EON15-X eschews thinness and portability for cooling potential. At idle, the GPU heatsink hits 41.6° C, but only rises to 56° C after a 15 minute Furmark test. The extra thickness allows for larger, more powerful fans that can cool even a desktop CPU and GPU comfortably.


  • TJ Hooker 05 July 2018 04:09
    CONS
    Incredibly heavy
    Weight
    7.5 pounds
    Pfft, I remember the Asus G75VX I had several years ago, thing was over 9 lbs (over 10 with power brick) :P
  • milkod2001 05 July 2018 08:28
    People must be buying them if they are still making super expensive gaming laptops. What does it tell you about us customers? Are we really that dumb? I mean playing games on $3500 laptop, tiny 15'' sreen, super heavy, ugly and loud under full load. Why? If you can have much faster PC with 4k monitor at much cheaper price. I just don't get it.
    Reply
  • photonboy 06 July 2018 00:37
    1) Refresh rate?
    I spent 15 minutes online and could NOT find out what it is. I'm guessing either 60Hz or 75Hz but why is there no info anywhere?

    2) Noise?
    Unless I missed it in the article all I see is that it supposedly has excellent cooling. Well, if it's at all NOISY then you can't say the cooling is excellent. You need to have both minimal CPU and GPU throttling in addition to low noise to say that.

    Above where my main questions right off the bat but also the ones I couldn't find info on. Coincidence?

    3) 1920x1080 only?
    Not even another option at the Origin site despite many, many other configurations for CPU and other parts.

    So let me get this straight, we put in a CPU and GPU that can drive many games far above 60FPS at 1920x1080 but may not have a sufficiently high enough refresh rate to stay in GSYNC mode?

    I know some people will take all the CPU and GPU power they can handle but for me if it's only a 1080p screen at 75Hz or less that seems a mistake.

    I think the AORUS in this review has a 120Hz, 2560x1440 screen so... what's the deal?
  • ZM Fong 06 July 2018 16:11
    Why buy from originpc. HIDevolution and ObsidianPC are clearly better options for P750/P751/P775/P870TM
  • clark_c 15 August 2018 23:25
    I looked at HIDevolution & ObsidianPC, but Origin appears to have the best options for me to get a high powered laptop with a 17" screen. The prices from HIDevolution for a laptop with a 6 core processor running at 3.7Ghz are far higher than from Origin. Also, the ObsidianPC prices are significantly higher and it ships from the UK.
