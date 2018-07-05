Origin PC EON15-X Gaming Laptop Review: High Performance, Higher Price

Thermal and Battery Tests

Battery Test - Tomb Raider 2013 Battery Rundown

To test battery life, we set each laptop’s battery profile to Balanced while running Tomb Raider’s built-in benchmark at the lowest detail preset. The frame rate is locked at 30 fps through GeForce Experience’s Battery Boost to limit strain on the battery. Meanwhile, a script running in the background monitors and time stamps the system’s battery percentage. The laptops are set to hibernate once battery levels reach 5 percent. We test the battery life at 200 nits.

The Origin PC EON15-X is equipped with an impressively large 82Wh battery, which is the second largest battery in this roundup. The biggest is the Aorus X7 DT v7’s 94.24Wh battery.

Unfortunately, the EON15-X’s power hungry desktop processor and GPU drains the battery with reckless abandon. The other laptops all supercede the EON15-X because of their components don’t require nearly as much power.

Thermal Testing

We use our Optris PI 640 infrared camera to measure the laptop’s thermals. To complement our thermal images, we take the average and maximum temperature from GPU-Z’s thermal log. For more information about how we test, be sure to check out our Measurement Science article.

The EON15-X eschews thinness and portability for cooling potential. At idle, the GPU heatsink hits 41.6° C, but only rises to 56° C after a 15 minute Furmark test. The extra thickness allows for larger, more powerful fans that can cool even a desktop CPU and GPU comfortably.



