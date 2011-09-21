System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Crysis And Just Cause 2

At first glance, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 460s in SLI appear to outperform AMD's Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire. Look more closely, though, and you see the Radeon cards far better as the resolution goes up.

By the time we hit 2560x1600, the AMD cards seem to have a small advantage. Again, we see here why these cards are rated similarly in our Best Graphics Cards for the Money column.

In Just Cause 2, the GeForce cards get the advantage as resolution is jacked up.