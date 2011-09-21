System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Power And Temperature Benchmarks

Based on our power benchmarks, the new system needs more juice when we apply a graphics load to it.

That's not entirely surprising when you consider that each GeForce GTX 460 card requires two PCIe power cables, while the Radeon HD 6850s in our June build need only one per card.

The new system fares quite well, realizing lower CPU and idle GPU temperatures. Under load, however, the GeForce GTX 460 graphics processors are hotter than the Radeon HD 6850s.