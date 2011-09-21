System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

CPU, Motherboard, And Cooler
CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K
There’s still no viable alternative to the Core i5-2500K in our thousand-dollar enthusiast build. This is a CPU that holds onto the best price, performance, and overclocking values we've seen, and it's almost a year old already!
With four execution cores running at 3.3 GHz and spinning up to 3.7 GHz with a single core active in Turbo Boost mode, plus 6 MB of L3 cache, this efficient 32 nm chip has no equal in the $200 price range. If you’d like to learn more check out our Core i5-2500K launch coverage.
Motherboard: EVGA P67 Micro SLI
While MSI showed us a good time with its P67A-G43 in last quarter's SBM for a low $130 price tag, we wanted to mix things up a bit this month. So, we're going with EVGA’s P67 Micro SLI.
We don’t really need the extra space inside the chassis. But when we started filling in our shopping list, this Micro ATX model was one of the most affordable options with two x8 PCIe slots. At today's price of $150 it has more competition. But it will be interesting to see how the board fares, regardless.
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper TX3
We’re trying to make space in our budget for the SSD drive, so we need an inexpensive, yet high-performance CPU cooler. At $19.80, we've seen Cooler Master’s Hyper TX3 do a decent job for us in the past, and we’re employing it in our current build.
Off the top of my head,
1. There are a number of decent Z68 motherboards for around $130.
2. Hyper 212+ costs $30
3. A Corsair 2x4GB 1600MHz CL9 kit costs $50
4. There are plenty of good 1TB drives for $55
5. Antec Earthwatts 650W costs around $60
And don't give me any crap about price increases over the past month. All of these have remained the same for the past 2 months.
At the $1000 mark i'd opt for 8GB of ram, no ssd and a better hdd. And not a microATX.
Also why isn't micro stuttering mentioned? If i remember correctly, these cards have issues with it.
Guess that was mostly negative stuff, i liked reading it anyway though, keep em coming.
Nice PSU as well. I do wonder though why you didn't go with the CX600V2, as it's 80+ Certified and sells for the same price as the CX600 (actually, a $10 MIR right now so $59.99).
Also, and this isn't a critique but purely personal preference, I would probably forego the SSD for myself and stick with a cheap HDD like a WD Green. Loading times aren't that important to me; I'm willing to wait a few more seconds if it means I can put the $ I saved towards a better mobo, HSF, or better non-reference GPU cards. Call me crazy but I'm willing to wait a bit longer, as well as not having to worry about my OS drive wearing out, in order to get very slightly better performance/temps. I realize that drive performance is an important metric for most people though so I'm glad you are incorporating that into these modern builds. Can't wait to see the $500 one :)
other than that, its a realy nice build