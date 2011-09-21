System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Video Cards, Power Supply, And Case

Video Cards: 2 x EVGA GeForce GTX 460 1 GB in SLI

Last quarter, we gave you two Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire in our $1000 machine. This time around, we're hooking the same system up with a pair of Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB cards in SLI. At $170 for each board, the total cost is $340, which is exactly as much as we spent on the graphics subsystem in our previous SBM.

Power Supply: Corsair CX600

With the SSD pushing our budget limit to its max already, we're giving Corsair’s modest CX600 a try. This decision should save us a few dollars over the 650TX we usually opt for in this price segment. The 40 A, 12 V rail should be sufficient for our needs, and the low $70 price tag is appealing.

PC Case: Raidmax Atlas ATX-295WB

At $40, Raidmax's case is another component we choose with frugality in mind. But despite the low cost, it’s an elegant-looking product reminiscent of more expensive name-brand models.

From a functional perspective, the two 120 mm fans should do a decent job of removing hot air from the enclosure.

