System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Video Cards, Power Supply, And Case
Video Cards: 2 x EVGA GeForce GTX 460 1 GB in SLI
Last quarter, we gave you two Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire in our $1000 machine. This time around, we're hooking the same system up with a pair of Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB cards in SLI. At $170 for each board, the total cost is $340, which is exactly as much as we spent on the graphics subsystem in our previous SBM.
Power Supply: Corsair CX600
With the SSD pushing our budget limit to its max already, we're giving Corsair’s modest CX600 a try. This decision should save us a few dollars over the 650TX we usually opt for in this price segment. The 40 A, 12 V rail should be sufficient for our needs, and the low $70 price tag is appealing.
PC Case: Raidmax Atlas ATX-295WB
At $40, Raidmax's case is another component we choose with frugality in mind. But despite the low cost, it’s an elegant-looking product reminiscent of more expensive name-brand models.
From a functional perspective, the two 120 mm fans should do a decent job of removing hot air from the enclosure.
Off the top of my head,
1. There are a number of decent Z68 motherboards for around $130.
2. Hyper 212+ costs $30
3. A Corsair 2x4GB 1600MHz CL9 kit costs $50
4. There are plenty of good 1TB drives for $55
5. Antec Earthwatts 650W costs around $60
And don't give me any crap about price increases over the past month. All of these have remained the same for the past 2 months.
At the $1000 mark i'd opt for 8GB of ram, no ssd and a better hdd. And not a microATX.
Also why isn't micro stuttering mentioned? If i remember correctly, these cards have issues with it.
Guess that was mostly negative stuff, i liked reading it anyway though, keep em coming.
Nice PSU as well. I do wonder though why you didn't go with the CX600V2, as it's 80+ Certified and sells for the same price as the CX600 (actually, a $10 MIR right now so $59.99).
Also, and this isn't a critique but purely personal preference, I would probably forego the SSD for myself and stick with a cheap HDD like a WD Green. Loading times aren't that important to me; I'm willing to wait a few more seconds if it means I can put the $ I saved towards a better mobo, HSF, or better non-reference GPU cards. Call me crazy but I'm willing to wait a bit longer, as well as not having to worry about my OS drive wearing out, in order to get very slightly better performance/temps. I realize that drive performance is an important metric for most people though so I'm glad you are incorporating that into these modern builds. Can't wait to see the $500 one :)
other than that, its a realy nice build