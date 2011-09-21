System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Test System And Benchmarks

Given an identical processor and overclock, our productivity-oriented tests are going to have to benefit from our SSD.

The games are installed on the same Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB hard drive as last time, so any performance differences in that segment have to be attributed to our two GeForce GTX 460s in SLI instead of the previous Radeon HD 6850 CrossFire configuration.

Current $1000 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard EVGA P67 Micro SLI LGA 1155, Intel P67 chipset Unchanged Processor Intel Core i5-2500K3.3 GHz (3.7 GHz Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache 4490 MHz at 1.4 V Memory Mushkin Enhanced Redline 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 Kit Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T @ 666 MHz 7-8-7-24 1T @ 800 MHz Graphics 2 x EVGA GeForce GTX 460 1 GB 1 GB GDDR5 @ 3600 MT/sGPU @ 720 MHz GDDR5 @ 3700 MT/s GPU @ 850 MHzFan @ 100% Hard Drive OCZ Vertex Series 30 GB SATA II SSD 30 GB, SATA 3Gb/s Unchanged Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache SATA 3Gb/s Unchanged Optical Sony Optiarc DVD Burner24x DVD Burner Unchanged Case Raidmax Atlas-295WB Unchanged Power Corsair CX600 V2 600 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified Unchanged

June $1000 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard MSI P67A-G43 LGA 1155, Intel P67 chipset Unchanged Processor Intel Core i5-2500K3.3 GHz (3.7 GHz Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache 4500 MHz at 1.4 V Memory G.Skill Ripjaws 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, CAS 9-9-9-22-1T @ 666 MHz Unchanged Graphics 2 x Gigabyte Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5 @ 1050 MHzGPU @ 820 MHz GDDR5 @ 1100 MHz GPU @ 875 MHz Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache SATA 3Gb/s Unchanged Optical LG GH22MS7022x DVD Burner Unchanged Case Xclio Nighthawk Unchanged Power Corsair CMPSU-650TX 650 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified Unchanged

And here's the list of benchmarks: