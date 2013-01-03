Trending

Micron RealSSD P320h Review: A PCIe Drive Capable Of 3.2 GB/s

Announced earlier this year, Micron's RealSSD P320h PCI Express-based SSD promises to be an enterprise workhorse. A custom controller, single-level cell NAND, amazingly low latency, stellar random I/O, and incredible endurance combine to blow us away.

Sequential Performance

When it comes to sequential performance, the P320h lives up to expectations...so long as you throw enough operations at it. Normally, we use ATTO for evaluating sequential performance across transfer sizes. This causes a problem for us, though. ATTO's low queue depths negatively affect the P320h's outcome. At the utility's maximum queue depth of 10, Micron's drive goes severely underutilized.

Switching over to Iometer and a queue depth of 32 gives us performance results closer to what we were expecting. Although we weren't quite able to coax 3.2 GB/s out of it, we consistently saw more than 2.8 GB/s, peaking above 3 GB/s.

Sequential write operations result in a similar tale. Although the P320h responds better to writes at lower queue depths than it did to reads, dipping below 32 outstanding operations causes the P320h to hit its peak moving 2 MB blocks (as opposed to 128 KB blocks). 

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wolley74 03 January 2013 11:22
    my wallet just had a heart attack, this thing would be freaking amazing to have
  • mayankleoboy1 03 January 2013 11:38
    i dont see this as the future of consumer SSD's, just like a 16 core CPU is not the future of consumer CPU's.
  • bawchicawawa 03 January 2013 11:53
    mayankleoboy1i dont see this as the future of consumer SSD's, just like a 16 core CPU is not the future of consumer CPU's.

    Such an apples to oranges comparison...
  • memadmax 03 January 2013 12:11
    Eliminating the SAS controller is the logical way to have these pci-e based ssd drives...
    Kinda surprised something like this didn't come out first as it makes more sense....
  • mayankleoboy1 03 January 2013 12:32
    bawchicawawaSuch an apples to oranges comparison...
    really ? Increasingly, performance is basically dependent on extracting parallelism. Whether in storage or in CPU performance.
    Desktop/Mainstream users just dont do so much in parallel that they can fully use all the hardware.
  • JOSHSKORN 03 January 2013 12:35
    mayankleoboy1i dont see this as the future of consumer SSD's, just like a 16 core CPU is not the future of consumer CPU's.I see a purpose for 16 core processors. How are we going to otherwise be able to run Crysis 6?
  • mayankleoboy1 03 January 2013 12:38
    JOSHSKORNI see a purpose for 16 core processors. How are we going to otherwise be able to run Crysis 6?
    Use a 5000 core GPU ?
  • youssef 2010 03 January 2013 14:29
    ArticleAlthough read performance is out of this world, the RealSSD P320h's write performance isn't nearly as spectacular. That's not to say the drive doesn't do well; it's just not as impressive after looking at those massive read numbers. read performance was out of this world, the write performance wasn't nearly as spectacular. Now, that's not to say that the P320h doesn't perform well, it's just not as impressive as the read results
    ????????!!!!!!!!!!!
  • abbadon_34 03 January 2013 15:26
    After all these years it's nice to see the OCZ Revo at least mentioned. Considering a bootable PCI-E x4 SSD can be had for under $200 for over 5 years now, and is on it's 4th+ generation, one can only wonder why it's been ignored for so long.
  • Marcus52 03 January 2013 15:44
    Micron deserves a pat on the back for this one!

    Thanks for the review, love to see this kind of advancement and a peak into the future new hardware brings with it, even if it isn't directly applicable to me at this point in time.
