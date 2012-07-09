Trending

Micron's RealSSD P400e: Affordable SSD Storage For The Enterprise?

By

Enterprise-class SSDs use costly SLC NAND or, more frequently, eMLC flash. But Micron's RealSSD P400e raises eyebrows by using low-cost MLC memory. Does this make sense on an SSD fighting for the affections of data center managers with read-heavy apps?

Write Endurance: Comparing MLC, eMLC, And SLC

Because it employs MLC NAND, Micron's RealSSD P400e is clearly not intended for the same situations where you'd find Intel's older X25-E, or even its more modern SSD 710, which uses a special type of MLC called High Endurance Technology. Rather, it's more definitively destined to make its way into read-intensive environments that are less likely to hammer the limited endurance of its on-board flash.

Of course, cheaper NAND does allow Micron to sell its P400e at a lower price (currently, the drives are available from one online vendor between roughly $2 and $3/GB, depending on capacity). But that does little to assuage IT managers who simply cannot make compromises with the availability of data hosted on the SSD.

Micron is fairly pragmatic about the P400e's utility, citing heavy read workloads, fast data recovery, and data integrity as strengths. Its typical applications include read caching, application loading, operating system loading, and embedded/industrial environments. But it also lists enterprise endurance as one of its fortes. Can that really be said for an SSD based on MLC NAND?

IMFT's 25 nm NAND

Demanding storage workloads often involve continuous reads and writes, contributing to the eventual failure of a hard disk's mechanical components. On an SSD, those same tasks chip away at a memory cell's ability to successfully be programmed to and erased. SLC NAND is already well-established for its almost-inexhaustible endurance, and the aforementioned HET MLC flash is quickly gaining popularity as well in more cost-effective enterprise-oriented drives.

However, conventional MLC NAND can still be considered appropriate for certain professional applications. Based on discussions with data center managers, plenty of Intel's first-gen X25-Ms and newer SSD 320s are being used in mission-critical deployments. They're simply not serving a role that puts the business at risk.

Although it's unlikely that anyone would pick an MLC-based SSD for an application expected to push heavy, sustained writes, endurance is still an important factor to consider in evaluating a drive being sold as enterprise-ready.

Evaluating SSD Endurance

Before we take a stab at quantifying and comparing the endurance of different flash technologies, we should discuss our methodology. Our estimates are derived from monitoring each drive's media wear indicator (MWI), which measures media wear with a percentage countdown from 100 down to 1. Because a NAND cell can withstand a finite number of program-erase cycles, the MWI facilitates a rough estimate of SSD endurance.

Enterprise customers place a lot of importance on the MWI. It measures the “safe zone” of SSD reliability, giving you an indication of when an SSD might be operating on borrowed time. Of course, once a drive's MWI counter counts all the way down, its rated P/E cycles are theoretically exhausted. That doesn't mean something bad happens right away, though.

Endurance Rating (Sequential Workload, QD=1, 2 MB)Intel SSD 320Intel SSD 710MTFDDAK200MAR-1J1AA
NAND TypeIntel 25 nm MLCIntel 25 nm eMLC (HET)Micron 25 nm MLC
RAW NAND Capacity320 GB320 GB256 GB
IDEMA Capacity (User Accessible)300 GB200 GB200 GB
Over-provisioning7%60%28%
P/E Cycles Observed (IDEMA)546036 6003782
P/E Cycles Observed (Raw)511922 8752955
Host Writes per 1% of MWI16.38 TB73.20 TB7.56 TB

According to Micron's spec sheet, the 50 GB P400e features a write endurance rating of 87.5 TB, while larger models endure at least 175 TB of writes. It's hard to compare Micron's claim to other vendors because they all use different methodologies for estimating longevity. The numbers we generate assume a purely sequential workload, though, which means we aren't taking into account applications that push more random accesses. Incomplete though that may be, it allows us to evaluate endurance in a more consistent and comparative manner.

The shortcomings of MLC NAND are glaring in the table above, particularly with the HET MLC-based SSD 710 included. Even under the umbrella of vanilla MLC flash, however, not all memory is alike. Intel and Micron operate a joint NAND venture known as IMFT, but Intel grants its MLC-based flash a substantially higher endurance spec than Micron. So, with the effects of over-provisioning removed, the SSD 320's 25 nm MLC NAND has a rating of ~5000 P/E cycles. Employing MLC NAND manufactured using the same fab process, Micron's P400e has a rating of only ~3000 P/E cycles. This difference has a profound effect on SSD endurance.

Based on our endurance testing, the 200 GB Micron P400e should be capable of writing about 756 TB sequentially. That's not at all shabby considering that this drive is predominantly intended for read-heavy applications. However, it falls well short of even Intel's 300 GB SSD 320, which should be good for more than 1.6 PB and is considered a desktop drive by the company.

Bear in mind, of course, that endurance ratings apply to each flash cell. Larger SSDs naturally host more flash, so it takes longer to write across them. Consequently, higher-capacity SSDs enjoy more comfortable endurance ratings. We have only the 200 GB P400e in our lab, but we theorize that the 400 GB model should sport twice the endurance.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bawss 09 July 2012 12:09
    Cool
    Reply
  • ethanolson 09 July 2012 12:19
    I wonder if the poor performance is part of some mechanism that ensure higher reliability. Maybe lower read and write voltage increase endurance but take longer to populate the cell with the appropriate charge level.

    Just sayin'.
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 09 July 2012 12:57
    Release Date: 04/11/2012

    Firmware for the m4 SSD is being updated from version 0309 to 000F. The m4 is updatable to this new firmware starting from versions 0001, 0002, 0009, or 0309 in a single step. If updating from an early version directly to 000F, all interim improvements will also be include.
    Changes between version 0309 and 000F include the following changes:

    Improved compatibility with certain SAS expanders and peripheral RAID cards.
    Improved throughput stability under extremely heavy workloads.
    Improved data protection in the event of unexpected, asynchronous power loss.
    This firmware update is recommended for all drives currently in the field if the end user is experiencing any of these symptoms.

    m4 firmware updated to a newer version.
    Reply
  • jaquith 09 July 2012 14:54
    Seems like the perfect SSD for a third-rate data center and not mine.

    If SoftLayer (f/k/a ThePlanet) wants to lower their standards then good for them, and perhaps they need yet another law suit or reevaluate their published up-time with some more asterix *.
    Reply
  • lutel 09 July 2012 15:29
    The only thing that is important for me is full disk encryption in desktop environment. Unfortunately Intel completly forgot and since Q66 chipset there is no mainboard supporting FDE with SSDs. Q77 probably could support it, but there is no BIOS that has "hard disk / ATA password" option. Intel, wake up!!!
    Reply
  • cknobman 10 July 2012 00:40
    Not impressed at all. I dont really see one redeeming feature this drive has that would get it chosen over many other SSD's on the market.
    Reply
  • 16 January 2013 06:46
    Is it just me or do I notice that we really need to SAVE SLC from extinction? I mean, naturally high performance (compression or none), better temperature control, and higher longevity are the greatest features of SLC - good for the environment, pocketbooks, and peace of mind long term. Anyone?
    Reply