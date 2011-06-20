Harden Up: Can We Break Your Password With Our GPUs?

Password Cracking: CPU-Powered

There are a myriad of programs to choose from for recovering passwords, but two most popular programs are Advanced Archive Password Recovery and Visual Zip Password Recovery Processor. When I lost the password to my WinZip file, I was able to use the first to recover a seven-character-long password within 20 minutes. But this got me a bit curious. How fast was my computer searching for passwords? What would have happened if I had used a stronger encryption method, like AES-128?

More important: are all of your password-protected archives really only 20 minutes away from being opened by someone who shouldn't have access to them?

Brute-Force Attack SpeedPasswords Per Second Advanced Archive Password Recovery Visual Zip Password Recovery Processor Compression: NoneEncryption: Zip 2.0 28 357 311 20 943 157 Compression: None Encryption: AES-128 9715 fail Compression: None Encryption: AES-256 9713 fail Compression: Zip Encryption: Zip 2.0 28 492 733 20 888 938 Compression: Zip Encryption: AES-128 9733 fail Compression: Zip Encryption: AES-256 9760 fail Compression: RAR Store Encryption: AES-128 213 - Compression: RAR Store Encryption: AES-128, File Names 202 - Compression: RAR Normal Encryption: AES-128 213 - Compression: RAR Normal Encryption: AES-128, File Names 202 -

As you can see, compression has a minor effect on the speed at which you can try plugging in passwords, but the biggest weakness is in the older Zip 2.0 encryption scheme. As a result, a five-character password is detected in just a few seconds because you can crunch about 28 million passwords per second using a Core i5-2500K. Visual Zip also found the correct password in the Zip 2.0 encryption method, but due to a software problem, it cannot detect a password of any length encoded in AES-128.

Of course, this doesn't really tell the full story. We don't care about speed for the sake of showing off what a new CPU can do (though this could, in fact, make an interesting benchmark). We care about it because it affects the speed at which I can recover a password.

Total Time for Search If You're Churning Through 28 Million Passwords/Second Passwords Between 1 and 4 Characters Passwords Between 1 and 6 Characters Passwords Between 1 and 8 Characters Passwords Between 1 and 12 Characters Lower-case instant 11 seconds 2 hours 112 years Lower-case and Upper-case instant 12 minutes 22 days 451 345 years All ASCII characters 3 seconds 7 hours 8 years 701 193 345 years

Even if you assume that you can try 28 million passwords per second, your chances of guessing the right one get increasingly dim as you move to longer passwords and larger character sets. Spending a whole month to crack an eight-character password composed of letters isn't a terrible prospect if the protected data is really important. But 700 million years is probably too long to ask you to wait.

Fortunately, Advanced Archive Password Recovery allows you to pause and save the position of your search. And, if you have a few computers at your disposal, you can really cut down on the time investment by distributing the workload. Getting scared yet?