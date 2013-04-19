Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

This Locomotive Needs Propulsion!
Obviously, the only thing missing from the case now is its optional motor. Lian Li offers a model called PC-CK101L that includes a motor kit and longer track. I could hardly wait to get the little accessory installed; truly, the ability to move is what takes this chassis over the edge. To reward myself for the challenging assembly and component experimentation that went into this little locomotive, I took it, the tracks, any my family to an outdoor train museum, which provided plenty of photo opportunities (and helped me get in the good graces of my wife, who feels neglected when I write a review).
After a number of delays caused by snow, holiday scheduling, and rain, we made our pilgrimage, even though it was still drizzling. I hope you enjoy the pictures and video, whether you're a hardcore railroad buff or not.
But I'm jumping ahead of myself. First, I had to get the motor kit installed, which presented its own hurdles. Let's have a look at how a stationary locomotive chassis turns into an almost-wireless train set.
But since the PC era is coming to an end, who can blame Lian Li for having a little fun while they still can?
Taking the mobile computing theme further, and addressing the limitations on computing power, if you had a Dell Precision M6600 or 6700 laptop with a broken screen, how about mounting the components, motherboard , PSU, batteries, drives, Wifi and all? Then, there could be an i7 CPU and a Quadro 4000M, all very quiet and still getting more air than it's used to. And, appropriately, no power cord!
The idea of a serious, self- propelled workstation steam train model seems the best use possible of this fantastic enclosure idea. That the computer is itself the game is on the borderline of being art.
And congratulations to Igor Wallossek for an excellent description of something so wonderfully out of the ordinary.
Really enjoyable read, Igor! Also got to know about that Gigabyte wireless streamer, should prove useful!
Nice house btw :)