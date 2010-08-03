Trending

PCI Express 3.0: On Motherboards By This Time Next Year?

After an unfortunate series of untimely delays, the folks behind PCI Express 3.0 believe they've worked out the kinks that have kept next-generation connectivity from achieving backwards compatibility with PCIe 2.0. We take a look at the tech to come.

Graphics

Our own experience with testing graphics throughput, after the introduction of PCI Express 2.0 and as recently as earlier this year, have revealed that it’s very difficult to saturate the x16 bandwidth currently available on PCI Express 2.1 motherboards. It really takes a multi-GPU configuration or a very high-end single-GPU card to distinguish the difference between a x8 and a x16 connection.

We asked both AMD and Nvidia to comment on the need for PCI Express 3.0 as an enabler for the next generation of graphics card performance. An AMD spokesperson replied that they weren't able to comment at this time.

A spokesperson from Nvidia was a little more forthcoming: “Nvidia is a key contributor to the industry’s development of PCI Express 3.0, which is expected to have twice the data throughput of the current generation (2.0). Whenever there is a major increase in bandwidth like that, applications emerge that take advantage of it. This will benefit consumers and professionals with increased graphics and computing performance from notebooks, desktops, workstations, and servers that have a GPU”.

Perhaps the key phrase here is “applications emerge that take advantage of it.” Nothing in the world of graphics is getting smaller. Displays are getting larger, high definition is replacing standard definition, the textures used in games are becoming even more detailed and intricate. We do not feel that the need exists today for the latest and greatest graphics cards to sport 16-lane PCI Express 3.0 interfaces. But enthusiasts have seen the same story again and again: the progression of technology paves the way for new ways to take advantage of fatter pipes. Perhaps we'll see a surge of applications that make GPU-based computing more mainstream. Or maybe the performance hit experienced when you run out of frame buffer and swap to system memory will be diminished on more mainstream boards. Either way, we have to look forward to the innovation that PCI Express 3.0 promises to AMD and Nvidia.

69 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cmcghee358 03 August 2010 13:34
    Good article with some nice teases. Seems us regular users of high end machines won't see a worth until 2012. Just in time for my next build!
  • tony singh 03 August 2010 13:43
    What the..... pcie3 already devoloped & most games graphics are still of geforce 7 level thnk u consoles..
  • darthvidor 03 August 2010 14:03
    just got pci-e 2.0 last 2008 with my x58 ... time's flying
  • iqvl 03 August 2010 14:13
    Good news to peoples like me who haven't spent any money on PCIE 2.0 DX11 card due to nVidia's delay in shipping GTX460.

    Can't wait to see PCIE 3.0, native USB3/SATA3, DDR4, quad channel and faster&cheaper SSD next year.

    In addition, I hate unreasonably priced buggy HDMI and would also like to see the Ethernet cable(cheap, fast and exceptional) based monitors as soon as possible.
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/ethernet-cable-hdmi-displayport-hdbaset,10784.html

    One more tech that I can't wait to see: http://www.tomshardware.com/news/silicon-photonics-laser-light-beams,10961.html

    WOW, so much new techs to be expected next year!
  • ytoledano 03 August 2010 14:21
    Processor speed *is* increasing exponentially! Even a 5% year-on-year increase is exponential.
  • Casper42 03 August 2010 14:33
    I havent read this entire article but on a related note I was told that within the Sandy Bridge family, at least on the server side, the higher end products will get PCIe 3.0.

    And if you think the Core i3/5/7 desktop naming is confusing now, wait till Intel starts releasing all their Sandy Bridge Server chips. Its going to be even worse I think.

    And while we're talking about futures, 32GB DIMMs will be out for the server market most likely before the end of this year. If 3D Stacking and Load Reducing DIMMs remain on track, we could see 128GB on a single DIMM around 2013, which is when DDR4 is slated to come out as well.
  • JonnyDough 03 August 2010 14:43
    It's nice to see the backwards compatibility and cost be key factors in the decision making. Especially considering that devices won't be able to saturate it for many years to come.
  • rohitbaran 03 August 2010 14:50
    Nothing in the world of graphics is getting smaller. Displays are getting larger, high definition is replacing standard definition, the textures used in games are becoming even more detailed and intricate.
    Even the graphics cards are getting bigger! :lol:
  • iqvl 03 August 2010 14:53
    rohitbaranEven the graphics cards are getting bigger!I believe that he meant gfx size per performance. :)
  • Tamz_msc 03 August 2010 14:57
    We do not feel that the need exists today for the latest and greatest graphics cards to sport 16-lane PCI Express 3.0 interfaces.
    Glad you said today, since when Crysis 3 comes along its all back to the drawing board, again.
