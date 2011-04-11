GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat benchmark is the only part of our analysis where the Nvidia card sheds more performance than AMD in the transition from x16 to x4. Count on a 6% to 10% loss for the GeForce GTX 570 and a 6% to 8% loss for the Radeon HD 6950 when using the shorter slot.

Performance differences drop to around 4% at 2560x1600. Either card requires that AA be disabled to achieve smooth game play at this resolution and Ultra details.