GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
The S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat benchmark is the only part of our analysis where the Nvidia card sheds more performance than AMD in the transition from x16 to x4. Count on a 6% to 10% loss for the GeForce GTX 570 and a 6% to 8% loss for the Radeon HD 6950 when using the shorter slot.
Performance differences drop to around 4% at 2560x1600. Either card requires that AA be disabled to achieve smooth game play at this resolution and Ultra details.
But... Who would use anything other than a X16 slot if they had one?
The only real use for a X8 slot would be for sli/crossfire where the addition of a second card should result in an Increase of performance, not a decrease.
3 way would be preferable because if performance is still adequately faster I'll consider it.
The numbers were there all along!
carlhenryit would be nice if you included the GTX 570 in the x8/x8 and x16/x4 test.Well, you should probably read the linked page too then. There's no point in artifically creating a configuration (by taping lanes or whatever) that doesn't exist in real life, is there?
"While Nvidia prevents SLI from functioning on PCH-hosted lanes, x16/x4 configurations are completely possible in CrossFire. But should they be? We tested our motherboard in both x8/x8 and x16/x4 configurations to find out."
I'm going there to delete your quote from my response.
I means, its logical, but mayb not true :D. Would be nice to see this test on a GTX560 Ti, since it has a lot of headroom for OC, then compare oced version vs non oced. Also this might be interesting in GPUs that have diffrent versions with more and less RAM.
Just my 2 cents :D.