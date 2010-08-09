PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Previously cited for being the most bandwidth-dependent benchmark with a single card, CoD:MW2 becomes the wrench in the works for our SLI tests. It’s essentially CPU-bound at 1680x1050, and that problem will have a big impact on our final averages.
As with most CPU-bound benchmarks, load shifts toward the GPU as CoD:MW2 resolutions are increased. Unfortunately, that’s also where this benchmark became less bandwidth-dependent in our single-card tests. Even at 4.00 GHz, our Core i7 CPU’s “poor” performance artificially reduces both bandwidth-scaling and SLI-scaling differences.
