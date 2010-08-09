PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: DiRT 2
DiRT 2 is slightly CPU-bound when using dual GeForce GTX 480’s at medium resolutions, gaining “only” 72% from the use of two cards at 1680x1050. Once again, GPU dependence increases as resolutions are increased, so the SLI advantage accelerates to 91% at 2560x1600.
DiRT 2 wasn’t very bandwidth-dependent with a single card, so the fact that the dual-x8 slot configuration trails the dual-x16 configuration by only 2-5% is no surprise here, either.
You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850
cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.