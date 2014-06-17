Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: Content Creation
I should probably preface the next several pages of benchmarks with a caveat: nobody who runs taxing workloads is going to look first to a dual-core Pentium (or even a Core i3/Athlon). 3ds Max is a workstation-class app. And if you read my Core i7-4790K review, you know that even a still-mainstream Core i7 can finish our workloads in half the time of what’s reflected here.
Nevertheless, it’s remarkable that Intel’s Pentium G3258 jumps from last place to second with a 1.3 GHz tailwind. Similarly, AMD’s Athlon X4 750K jumps ahead of the pricier (and multiplier-locked) Core i3-4330 after a 900 MHz overclock.
The results are largely the same in Blender, though this time, Hyper-Threading helps Intel’s Core i3 score a second-place berth. Impressively, overclocking really propels the Pentium and Athlon processors into another level of performance.
Sony’s Vegas Pro is a little different in that it leverages OpenCL acceleration to offload some processing to the GeForce GTX Titan. However, CPU performance still matters, and our overclocks help both the Athlon and Pentium improve their standing quite a bit. The Pentium G3258 pulls up just shy of the Core i3-4330 for $65 less.
Granted, if you’re serious about video work, even an unmodified Core i5-4690K should be proof that Intel’s quad-core offerings are in another league entirely.
Because of course buying a pentium G and fitting it with a 150USD board and 50USD cooler does not make sens by itself ,but you have a 100% future-compatible system that can be upgraded very very easily...
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
CPU: Intel Pentium G3258 3.2GHz Dual-Core Processor ($74.99 @ Newegg)
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler ($30.99 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: ASRock Z87 Pro3 ATX LGA1150 Motherboard ($90.00 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill Ares Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory ($75.99 @ Newegg)
Storage: Seagate Barracuda 1TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($52.92 @ Amazon)
Video Card: XFX Radeon R9 280 3GB Double Dissipation Video Card ($209.99 @ Newegg)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case ($49.99 @ Newegg)
Power Supply: XFX 550W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply ($44.99 @ NCIX US)
Total: $629.86
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2014-06-17 04:48 EDT-0400
No, sorry. That is not true. Check this article:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ivy-bridge-wolfdale-yorkfield-comparison,3487-10.html
You should overclock your Q9550 to get performance that barely comes close to an ivy-bridge I3 on games and lightly threaded workloads (and it gets stomped by any i5 on any workload)... I personally have an OC'd QX9650 and am not even close. I believe if I change to that Pentium G, and overclock it as well, that would still be an upgrade...
Yeah that would be better unless Intel decides to let o/c on Pentium with other chipsets like H97.
Leaked BIOS Enables Pentium Anniversary Edition OC on Some MSI H97 Boards
MSI H97 PC MATE ATX LGA1150 Motherboard $88.99
So if this happens and intel decide to let even lower mobo chipsets to do o/c only for pentiums it would be nice to pair $60 mobo, $75 CPU and a $25-30 CM 212 EVO or plus, to a total of ~$160 for a o/c ready system.