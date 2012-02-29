Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
The overclocked A8-3870K manages to trade blows with our Pentium processor and discrete Radeon HD 6670 card, winning at the entry-level preset and falling behind a bit at the Performance and Extreme settings. The stock A8-3870 is quite a bit slower than the rest of the playing field.
In the Arithmetic test's Dhrystone component, Intel's Pentium G620 is about 20% slower than the stock A8-3870K. But the Whetstone sub-test shows a much larger 90% spread favoring AMD's chip.
The multimedia benchmark hands Intel a slight win in the Integer component, though, while the x4 iSSE2 and x8 iSSE2 metrics are easily won by AMD's APU.
AMD's integrated memory controller can't seem to extract as much memory bandwidth from the same kit as Intel's Pentium G620. We see about 75% of the bandwidth from the A8-3870K.
Actually in most games it should act the same if its just the GPU as most games will be bottlenecked by the mid end GPU. If you include the hybrid CFX (If the A8 can work with the 6670) it will be a bit better in some cases.
The power draw is very interesting. The CPU load on the A8 is almost as much as a mix of CPU and GPU. It could be a sign of the 32nm still not being mature enough. But it does look better than FX by a lot in power draw.
Still interesting idea. The G620 plus the HD6670 is about $130 vs $140 which means they are about the same in price. The mobos, RAM and other stuff will be about the same. I have said it before, but it still holds true. Llano is great for the modile sector. In laptops it will be the best value for lower end laptops to provide a decent gaming setup. Not maxed but still better than what HD3K can do. But on DT, its mostly pointless as it uses a sub par CPU with a decent IGP.
Here too. And they could have used the difference on better memory which is known to bottleneck the Llanos. That would probably have pulled the Llano ahead in all tests, not just power consumption.