Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

The overclocked A8-3870K manages to trade blows with our Pentium processor and discrete Radeon HD 6670 card, winning at the entry-level preset and falling behind a bit at the Performance and Extreme settings. The stock A8-3870 is quite a bit slower than the rest of the playing field.

In the Arithmetic test's Dhrystone component, Intel's Pentium G620 is about 20% slower than the stock A8-3870K. But the Whetstone sub-test shows a much larger 90% spread favoring AMD's chip.

The multimedia benchmark hands Intel a slight win in the Integer component, though, while the x4 iSSE2 and x8 iSSE2 metrics are easily won by AMD's APU.

AMD's integrated memory controller can't seem to extract as much memory bandwidth from the same kit as Intel's Pentium G620. We see about 75% of the bandwidth from the A8-3870K.