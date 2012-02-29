Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 exacts a significant load on high-end hardware. Use the wrong settings, though, and it's downright brutal on entry-level components.

All three solutions manage a 30 FPS minimum frame rate at 720p, but the discrete Radeon 6670 DDR3 enables a much higher average frame rate than the APU.

A closer look at frame rates over time shows the Pentium/Radeon combo consistently pushing better results, except for three valleys where all of the solutions take a hit. Once again, overclocking takes the A8-3870K about halfway between its stock performance and the system with the discrete card.