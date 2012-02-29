Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3's single-player campaign mode is almost completely dependent on graphics performance, so our benchmark is a great mechanism for comparing raw graphics potential. In contrast, the multi-player maps (particularly when you get into 32- and 64-player matches) tax host processing a lot more.
Not surprisingly, the Pentium and Radeon HD 6670 push the fastest frame rates. Let's take a closer look at performance over time.
As we expected, performance scales linearly with graphics alacrity in Battlefield 3. The overclocked A8-3870 comes fairly close to the discrete card, but none of these solutions are really ideal, since we had to drop all the way down to 1024x768 at Low details in order to generate playable frame rates. As with Metro 2033, this title demands a more capable combination of components before it's truly enjoyable.
Actually in most games it should act the same if its just the GPU as most games will be bottlenecked by the mid end GPU. If you include the hybrid CFX (If the A8 can work with the 6670) it will be a bit better in some cases.
The power draw is very interesting. The CPU load on the A8 is almost as much as a mix of CPU and GPU. It could be a sign of the 32nm still not being mature enough. But it does look better than FX by a lot in power draw.
Still interesting idea. The G620 plus the HD6670 is about $130 vs $140 which means they are about the same in price. The mobos, RAM and other stuff will be about the same. I have said it before, but it still holds true. Llano is great for the modile sector. In laptops it will be the best value for lower end laptops to provide a decent gaming setup. Not maxed but still better than what HD3K can do. But on DT, its mostly pointless as it uses a sub par CPU with a decent IGP.
Here too. And they could have used the difference on better memory which is known to bottleneck the Llanos. That would probably have pulled the Llano ahead in all tests, not just power consumption.