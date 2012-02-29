Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

This summary suggests that raw graphics potential is key in this game, which isn't surprising if you’ve seen any of our other articles that include DiRT 3-based benchmarks.

The Pentium G620 and Radeon HD 6670 encounter a slight dip in performance at the beginning of the run. However, that combination exceeds 60 FPS during the rest of the benchmark. Although it falls behind for most of the test, AMD's stock A8-3870 does well enough, though the overclock helps boost frame rates a bit. Just remember, though, that the Radeon HD 6670 isn't overclocked. Pushing that solution harder would likely extend the Intel platform's lead.