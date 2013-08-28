Part 1: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Antec HCG-400: Measurements

Efficiency According to the 80 PLUS Spec

Efficiency by Load

Antec's HCG-400 confirms our positive first impression with solid benchmark results. It easily beats the requirements of the 80 PLUS Bronze spec, especially at 20% and 100% load. At medium power draw, it’s spot-on. Even at low loads, the PSU can maintain good efficiency numbers. For instance, at a 50 W load, it offers 79% efficiency. Of course, as expected, efficiency falls off at lower loads. In this case, it's 70 percent at 25 W, though that's the best outcome from any other power supply in our round-up.

We confirmed that the HCG-400's inrush current and hold-up time are within the expected range. Actually, its hold-up time is the longest (and thus, best) of all test candidates. The HCG-400’s stand-by power draw is quite low. Moreover, its ripple voltage and noise are the lowest among all test candidates. The 12 V rail has just 30 mV of ripple on it. That's only one-quarter of the maximum allowed value, 120 mV.

This Antec PSU is fairly quiet, too. At 40 W power draw, it's barely audible at 30.9 dB(A). At 200 W, this value increases by just one decibel.

A Close Look at the PCB

The Antec PSU’s FR3 PCB is manufactured by Seasonic. Its solder quality is decent, but there is room for improvement. We like that Antec doesn't try to save a few pennies by foregoing shrink tube insulation where the wiring is soldered onto the PCB. Putting the input filter on a separate PCB like Antec does seems the safest option. The input filter consists of four Y capacitors, one X capacitor, and one ferrite coil, which means that no corners are cut and nothing is left out. All capacitors are made in Japan, the primary one by Hitachi and the others by Nippon Chemi-Con.