PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PSX 850GFM’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load21.1mV7.5mV7.2mV3.8mVPass
20% Load12.3mV8.5mV8.8mV4.0mVPass
30% Load10.5mV9.7mV10.3mV4.2mVPass
40% Load10.9mV10.8mV12.0mV5.2mVPass
50% Load12.2mV13.0mV12.9mV6.5mVPass
60% Load14.4mV15.6mV16.1mV8.3mVPass
70% Load15.6mV14.4mV14.4mV6.9mVPass
80% Load17.1mV16.5mV17.3mV8.1mVPass
90% Load19.7mV18.1mV18.1mV9.5mVPass
100% Load21.2mV19.0mV19.2mV8.9mVPass
110% Load28.6mV20.3mV20.1mV9.4mVPass
Cross-Load 124.9mV12.7mV13.2mV4.2mVPass
Cross-Load 222.6mV15.3mV15.1mV8.3mVPass
Ripple suppression was very good on every rail. High Power did a pretty good job in this department, although still it needs a little more effort to reach Super Flower's levels. Just remember that Super Flower's implementations are also more expensive.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AnimeMania 04 July 2018 20:10
    In the video, you should have turned on the PSU and shown all the RGB lighting choices.
  • JQB45 05 July 2018 23:33
    So what low Tier-2, High Tier-3?
  • pureblackfire2 10 July 2018 00:10
    I wouldn't consider this even if it's cheap. for non enthusiasts it's far from idiot proof enough to recommend. for power users they'd obviously want something better. meh.
  • Rexper 13 July 2018 04:27
    Low quality sleeve bearing fan without Over Temperature Protection or Fan Failure Protection? No thanks.
