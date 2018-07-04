PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PSX 850GFM’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 21.1mV 7.5mV 7.2mV 3.8mV Pass 20% Load 12.3mV 8.5mV 8.8mV 4.0mV Pass 30% Load 10.5mV 9.7mV 10.3mV 4.2mV Pass 40% Load 10.9mV 10.8mV 12.0mV 5.2mV Pass 50% Load 12.2mV 13.0mV 12.9mV 6.5mV Pass 60% Load 14.4mV 15.6mV 16.1mV 8.3mV Pass 70% Load 15.6mV 14.4mV 14.4mV 6.9mV Pass 80% Load 17.1mV 16.5mV 17.3mV 8.1mV Pass 90% Load 19.7mV 18.1mV 18.1mV 9.5mV Pass 100% Load 21.2mV 19.0mV 19.2mV 8.9mV Pass 110% Load 28.6mV 20.3mV 20.1mV 9.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 24.9mV 12.7mV 13.2mV 4.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 22.6mV 15.3mV 15.1mV 8.3mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression was very good on every rail. High Power did a pretty good job in this department, although still it needs a little more effort to reach Super Flower's levels. Just remember that Super Flower's implementations are also more expensive.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

