Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Corsair Dominator GT CMGTX8

The only premium memory kit in today’s round-up containing four 2 GB modules, Corsair’s 8 GB DDR3-2400 kit promises top overclocking potential. These two things are probably related, since memory controllers are often capable of being pushed a little harder when paired with lower-density RAM.

As with other Dominator GT memory, the CMGTX8 kit features removable fins and Corsair’s DHX Pro connector on each module. The fins can be replaced by parts of alternative size and color or, if you can still find one, the firm’s long-discontinued thermoelectric cooler. The DHX Pro connector is designed exclusively to support Corsair’s AirFlow Pro temperature and activity display.

Rated at DDR3-2400 CAS 10-12-10-27, the CMGTX8 booted at a mere DDR3-1333 CAS 9 on our Asus P9X79 WS test motherboard. A quick look at the SPD table reveals the reason.

Corsair skipped the now-standard DDR3-1600 C9 defaults in what appears to be an effort to assure the ultimate compatibility, since the lower speed will almost assuredly boot on nearly any board. Data rates lower than DDR3-1066 are no longer needed, since Sandy Bridge-E supplants the only processor architecture left officially constrained to that speed, Gulftown. We’re not sure which platforms will treat the 518 MHz value as DDR3-1066, though.

CPU-Z doesn’t report the correct frequency for XMP-2400, but our motherboard read it without issue and set the appropriate timings automatically when switched to XMP Profile 1 in its UEFI.

Corsair DRAM carries a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty.