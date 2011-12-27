Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Corsair Dominator GT CMGTX8
The only premium memory kit in today’s round-up containing four 2 GB modules, Corsair’s 8 GB DDR3-2400 kit promises top overclocking potential. These two things are probably related, since memory controllers are often capable of being pushed a little harder when paired with lower-density RAM.
As with other Dominator GT memory, the CMGTX8 kit features removable fins and Corsair’s DHX Pro connector on each module. The fins can be replaced by parts of alternative size and color or, if you can still find one, the firm’s long-discontinued thermoelectric cooler. The DHX Pro connector is designed exclusively to support Corsair’s AirFlow Pro temperature and activity display.
Rated at DDR3-2400 CAS 10-12-10-27, the CMGTX8 booted at a mere DDR3-1333 CAS 9 on our Asus P9X79 WS test motherboard. A quick look at the SPD table reveals the reason.
Corsair skipped the now-standard DDR3-1600 C9 defaults in what appears to be an effort to assure the ultimate compatibility, since the lower speed will almost assuredly boot on nearly any board. Data rates lower than DDR3-1066 are no longer needed, since Sandy Bridge-E supplants the only processor architecture left officially constrained to that speed, Gulftown. We’re not sure which platforms will treat the 518 MHz value as DDR3-1066, though.
CPU-Z doesn’t report the correct frequency for XMP-2400, but our motherboard read it without issue and set the appropriate timings automatically when switched to XMP Profile 1 in its UEFI.
Corsair DRAM carries a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty.
Performance gains via memory even when given a favorable playing field (reduced graphics) are pretty small. The reference CAS 9 1600 appeared to hold its own at a fraction of the cost. As was eluded to I think kits like this are really only aimed towards the small crowd of super-enthusiasts that want to squeeze every last drop out of a system regardless of price.
Nice article and one that I think illustrates both the benefits (ease of overclocking) and disadvantages (less fine tuning) of the multiplier friendly yet limited bclk of both 1155 and 2011.
Also it would have been nice to add some Ram Disk benchmarks to the review aswell.
bauboniIt would be nice to compare these 2.4Ghz Quad Channel memories with the usual 1.6Ghz DualChannel kits, specialy at gamming scenarios.That's why there's a DDR3-1600 reference data set on each chart. Of course it's quad-channel because that's what the CPU is designed to run, and we wouldn't want to artificially handicap it...would we?
SB-E hasn't changed much here, at most ~1% boost.
Well, I really wanted to see the practical difference between dual to quad channel at gamming =P
Of course we'd like to gauge the marketability of this concept before putting money behind it, so perhaps you can start a thread in the Forums to gauge its popularity? On a platform limited to $500-1000 CPU's, would any readers really spend that much a second time for memory?
Just wondering, but does this mean there is a bottleneck in the CPU? Is OCing the ram worth it when paired with a 5ghz processor? It is just hard to suggest any of these products when there is so little difference between them and the stock version. Good article though
All the same I would love to be proved wrong and see some real world tests on the subject!