Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Geil Evo Corsa GOC316GB2133C9AQC
Geil shipped its latest 16 GB quad-channel kit to us before any of its U.S. vendors received shipments. The unfortunate result is that its resellers have different offerings available to our North American readers. Versions of this kit at DDR3-1866 C9 and DDR3-2400 C10 are available here for $150 and $325, but this DDR3-2133 SKU can only be found in Europe (for the equivalent of $260). Reader demand could bring it to our shores, but the existing availability issue means that it's out of the award race.
Our motherboard detects and configures Geil’s DDR3-2133 C9 using its DDR3-1600 C9 SPD. This, of course, is bootable at a motherboard’s default 1.50 V, and yet Geil is the only company in today’s round-up with the guts to add this configuration value.
DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-9-28 is selectable as Profile 1 from XMP-compatible motherboards.
Performance gains via memory even when given a favorable playing field (reduced graphics) are pretty small. The reference CAS 9 1600 appeared to hold its own at a fraction of the cost. As was eluded to I think kits like this are really only aimed towards the small crowd of super-enthusiasts that want to squeeze every last drop out of a system regardless of price.
Nice article and one that I think illustrates both the benefits (ease of overclocking) and disadvantages (less fine tuning) of the multiplier friendly yet limited bclk of both 1155 and 2011.
Also it would have been nice to add some Ram Disk benchmarks to the review aswell.
bauboniIt would be nice to compare these 2.4Ghz Quad Channel memories with the usual 1.6Ghz DualChannel kits, specialy at gamming scenarios.That's why there's a DDR3-1600 reference data set on each chart. Of course it's quad-channel because that's what the CPU is designed to run, and we wouldn't want to artificially handicap it...would we?
SB-E hasn't changed much here, at most ~1% boost.
Well, I really wanted to see the practical difference between dual to quad channel at gamming =P
Of course we'd like to gauge the marketability of this concept before putting money behind it, so perhaps you can start a thread in the Forums to gauge its popularity? On a platform limited to $500-1000 CPU's, would any readers really spend that much a second time for memory?
Just wondering, but does this mean there is a bottleneck in the CPU? Is OCing the ram worth it when paired with a 5ghz processor? It is just hard to suggest any of these products when there is so little difference between them and the stock version. Good article though
All the same I would love to be proved wrong and see some real world tests on the subject!