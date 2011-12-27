Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Geil Evo Corsa GOC316GB2133C9AQC

Geil shipped its latest 16 GB quad-channel kit to us before any of its U.S. vendors received shipments. The unfortunate result is that its resellers have different offerings available to our North American readers. Versions of this kit at DDR3-1866 C9 and DDR3-2400 C10 are available here for $150 and $325, but this DDR3-2133 SKU can only be found in Europe (for the equivalent of $260). Reader demand could bring it to our shores, but the existing availability issue means that it's out of the award race.

Our motherboard detects and configures Geil’s DDR3-2133 C9 using its DDR3-1600 C9 SPD. This, of course, is bootable at a motherboard’s default 1.50 V, and yet Geil is the only company in today’s round-up with the guts to add this configuration value.

DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-9-28 is selectable as Profile 1 from XMP-compatible motherboards.

All Geil memory carries a limited lifetime warranty.