Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

DDR3-1600 Memory Performance

One way to boost the overclocking capability of memory is to give it slower secondary and, if possible, tertiary timings. We’d hope that wouldn’t hurt performance at lower data rates but, well…

Not interested in causing any panic, we went on to test the gaming performance of each module set. The slowest set in Sandra takes second-place here. Clearly, this platform isn't starved for memory bandwidth, else we'd see a closer correlation between the two sets of tests.

Similarly, Corsair ends up in a five-way tie that includes the reference DDR3-1600 CAS 9, with the lowest-latency G.Skill RAM squeaking ahead by a few milliseconds in 3ds Max.