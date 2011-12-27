Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

DDR3-1866 Memory Performance

We’ve seen that Sandra Memory Bandwidth doesn’t always reflect the performance differences found in real-world applications, but we’re still a little unsettled to find the 8 GB kit so far behind its 16 GB rivals at DDR3-1866. We're left to wonder how much module organization counts here.

Fortunately for Corsair, we again see that Sandra’s numbers aren’t reflected in real-world benchmarks. The other side of that coin is a realization that faster memory data rates simply do not translate to better performance. Desktop-class applications just don't tax a throughput-heavy quad-channel memory controller.