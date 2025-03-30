Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 C52 2x16GB Review: Plug-and-Play Paradise for Arrow Lake

The Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 memory kit is a great choice for users who want dependable, baseline performance but don't want to step foot inside their motherboards' BIOS settings.

The Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 memory kit may not appear exceptionally fast on paper, so it has much to prove against the best RAM. When you thought that DDR5 couldn't usher in any more innovations, JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) introduced CUDIMMs (Clocked Unbuffered Dual In-line Memory Modules) last year to shake things up. CUDIMMs are still DDR5 memory modules but incorporate an additional piece of hardware, a CKD (clock driver) chip that significantly improves signal stability at elevated frequencies.

The diminutive CKD integrated circuit (IC) assists vendors in pushing memory kits above the DDR5-8000 threshold. Although the CKD's primary benefit lies with ultra-fast memory kits, the chip also assists with products at the lower end of the speed spectrum. As per JEDEC's specification, DDR5-6400 serves as the baseline for CUDIMMs, so Crucial's CUDIMM memory kit strives to compete in that category.

The CUDIMMs look like your typical run-of-the-mill DDR5 memory modules. They lack fancy heat spreaders or flashy RGB lighting, which might appeal to some while deterring others. At least the PCB features a nice black color that seamlessly integrates with most PC builds, rather than the outdated green seen on earlier DDR5 memory modules. Since these are bare memory modules, they measure 1.23 inches (31.15mm) in height, so CPU cooler compatibility shouldn't be an issue.

The only things you'll find on the memory modules are Crucial's sticker featuring the company branding and basic specifications. The sticker peels off easily if you prefer to remove distractions from your hardware. The absence of a heat spreader allows you to see the CUDIMMs' components clearly, so there are no surprises under the hood. They are easily visible if you want to check the exact ICs that Crucial is using with the CUDIMMs.

The CUDIMMs have a single-sided design, meaning all the ICs are on one side. While we're on the topic, the ICs on these DDR5-6500 CUDIMMs carry the 4JD45 D8DKT markings, corresponding to Micron's D-die. Each memory module has a 16GB capacity with eight 2GB ICs onboard. The 0H=9J L4P power management IC (PMIC) comes from Richtek, while the D5CK01 CKD is from Montage Technology.

When installed on Intel's 800-series platform, the CUDIMMs automatically run at DDR5-6400 with 52-52-52-103 timings and a 1.1V DRAM voltage. No user intervention is necessary. The CUDIMMs do not possess any Intel XMP or AMD EXPO profiles; however, they have multiple fallback profiles when not paired with a CUDIMM-compatible platform. For example, on AMD's AM5 platform, the CUDIMMs revert to DDR5-5600 (official supported data rate for Ryzen 9000 CPUs) with 46-45-45-90 timings at 1.1V in bypass mode. As the name implies, bypass mode enables the CUDIMMs to operate as normal UDIMMs without the function of the CKD. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Klevv Cras V RGB KD5AGUA80-64A320G 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-38-38-78 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239G16GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1,40 Lifetime Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB CMT32GX5M2X6400C38 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 38-40-40-84 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Crucial Pro Overclocking CP2K16G64C38U5B 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP & EXPO) 38-40-40-84 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Crucial CUDIMM CT2K16G64C52CU5 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 52-52-52-103 (2T) 1.10 Lifetime

The Intel system comprises the Core Ultra 9 285K and the MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X (7E20v1A41 firmware). In contrast, the AMD system employs the Ryzen 9 9900X and MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi (7E49v1A23 firmware). The Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD CPU liquid cooler effectively maintains the operating temperatures of both the Arrow Lake and Zen 5 processors under optimal conditions.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio addresses the more graphics-intensive workloads, ensuring that our gaming RAM benchmarks do not have a graphics bottleneck. TeamGroup's A440 Lite PCIe 4.0 SSD balances performance and storage capacity, with 2TB of high-speed storage up to 7,400 MB/s for our Windows 11 24H2 installation, benchmarking software, and games.

Meanwhile, the Corsair RM1000x Shift ATX 3.0 power supply delivers a reliable and ample power source to our test systems, directly feeding the GeForce RTX 4080 with a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable. Finally, the Streacom BC1 open-air test bench accommodates all of our hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285K AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Motherboard MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio Storage TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Power Supply Corsair RM1000x Shift Corsair RM1000x Shift Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Given the sloppy timings, it was not unexpected that Crucial's CUDIMMs exhibited slower performance relative to the competition. The results indicated that it ranked last in application-based and gaming performance. Nevertheless, the memory kit demonstrated notable dominance in specific workloads, specifically in Adobe Photoshop, 7-Zip decompression, and HandBrake X265 conversion, where it outperformed the other overclocked memory kits.

AMD Performance

The memory kit's standing on the AMD platform remained unchanged. The CUDIMMs did not exhibit notable highlights on this particular platform, as they typically ranked at the bottom of the barrel regarding application and gaming benchmarks.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

By default, the CUDIMMs operate according to JEDEC's 1.1V for DDR5. The PMIC accommodates voltages of up to 1.435V, providing significant voltage headroom. Nevertheless, we could not overclock the CUDIMMs beyond DDR5-6400, even when utilizing the maximum DRAM voltage or implementing very relaxed timings. It's plausible that our sample didn't have any overclocking headroom or that the motherboards may not be optimized for Micron ICs.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6400 (1.45V) DDR5-6600 (1.45V) DDR5-6733 (1.45V) DDR5-6800 (1.45V) DDR5-7000 (1.45V) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-6400 C38 32-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 38-40-40-84 (2T) Klevv Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 30-36-36-76 (2T) N/A N/A 32-38-38-78 (2T) N/A Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 38-38-38-84 (2T) N/A 38-40-40-84 (2T) N/A N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 32-37-37-97 (2T) 32-39-39-102 (2T) N/A N/A N/A Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 C52 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

We encountered similar obstacles while attempting to reduce the memory timings of the CUDIMMs. It is noteworthy that Micron's ICs are not typically recognized for their tight timings; however, the CUDIMMs did not budge. Again, it could be our bad luck with the silicon lottery.

Bottom Line

The Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 C52 memory kit's JEDEC-rated timings are daunting enough to deter potential buyers. This is understandable since more speedy DDR5-6400 memory kits are on the market with better timings. Crucial's CUDIMM memory kit specifically appeals to Core Ultra 200S processor owners who are content with baseline performance and wish to avoid messing around inside their motherboards' settings. Intel's latest 800-series platform is presently the only one that has fully adopted CUDIMMs, so AMD users should steer clear. While CUDIMMs can function on AMD platforms, their functionality is limited since you lose the CKD's function; thus, spending extra on a feature you can't fully utilize doesn't make much sense for AMD users right now.

DDR5 is more expensive than DDR4 for several reasons, but a primary factor is the need for more components. CUDIMMs continue contributing to this issue, now incorporating the additional CKD IC. The Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 C52 is priced at $169.99, significantly higher than competitors that offer considerably better timings and, consequently, higher performance. Does the premium price tag make it a poor memory kit? Not really. Remember that the Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 C52 competes in a niche market.