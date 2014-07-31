Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 Performance Preview

Test System Specs, Benchmark Suite and Methodology

Test System Specs

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 MDP Tablet

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) LTE

Benchmark Suite

We tested the Snapdragon 805 SoC in four key sections: CPU, GPU, GPGPU, and Web.

CPU Core Benchmarks AnTuTu X (Anti-Detection), Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection) GPU Core Benchmarks 3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate GPGPU Benchmarks CompuBenchRS Web Benchmarks JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013

Methodology

All devices are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Cellular SIM card removed Display Mode Device Default (nonadaptive) Location Services Off Sleep Never (or longest available interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.