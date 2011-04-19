AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
The full version of Crysis 2 proves to be much friendlier to AMD's cards than the multiplayer demo we used in our preview benchmark article:
The Radeon HD 6670 performs surprisingly similarly to Nvidia's GeForce GTS 450 here, and the 5670 and 6570 are also close to the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5. The Radeon HD 5570 brings up the rear.
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.