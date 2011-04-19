AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: Bulletstorm
Bulletstorm continues to have problems at 1680x1050, but we’ll test it anyway:
While all of the GDDR5-equipped cards perform closely at 1280x1024, there's a notable spread by the time we reach 1920x1080. The result is typical in comparison to the benches we’ve seen previously.
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.