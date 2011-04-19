AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator
Once again, we have a DirectX 11 benchmark that the GeForce GT 240 is unable to execute (though it should be noted that the actual game does support DirectX 10 cards).
The playing field tightens at higher resolutions, but the rankings are familiar.
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.