AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 offers a huge game world with vastly different terrain:

This game prefers Nvidia's architecture, and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB keeps up with AMD's Radeon HD 6850 all the way to 1920x1080. The Radeon HD 6790 falls behind, but still manages to surpass the GeForce GTX 550 Ti.