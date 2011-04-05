AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
Just Cause 2 offers a huge game world with vastly different terrain:
This game prefers Nvidia's architecture, and the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB keeps up with AMD's Radeon HD 6850 all the way to 1920x1080. The Radeon HD 6790 falls behind, but still manages to surpass the GeForce GTX 550 Ti.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.