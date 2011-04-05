Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

By AMD 

Hot on the heels of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 550 Ti introduction, AMD releases a card with the same MSRP and vastly superior performance. But can it also stand up to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB? We put the new card to the test!

Barts LE Comes Out To Play

Today, AMD introduces its new Radeon HD 6790, a card designed to fill space between the Radeon HD 5770 and Radeon HD 6850. As such, this board's natural competition is Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.

The funny thing is, Nvidia recently announced that the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB is about to be discontinued. GeForce GTX 550 Ti arrived only a few weeks ago, designated as its replacement in the space between the GeForce GTS 450 and GeForce GTX 460 1 GB.

A New Card And Familiar GPU

Before we go any further, let’s have a closer look at the Radeon HD 6790’s GPU, designated Barts LE:

This graphics processor is built using a cut-down RV870 (Barts) ASIC first seen during the Radeon HD 6800-series launch. Fully featured, this graphics processor has 14 SIMD engines, each with four texture units and 16 stream processors. Each stream processor, in turn, hosts five ALUs (AMD refers to these as stream cores). 

In the Radeon HD 6790, four of the SIMD engines are disabled, resulting in a total of 40 texture units and 800 stream cores. When it comes to pixel output, the Radeon HD 6790 uses two of Barts’ four render back-ends, each containing eight full-color ROP units, adding up to 16 total. Those of you familiar with the Radeon HD 5770 may notice that this card shares the exact same number of stream cores, texture units, and ROPs.

From here, however, things get interesting. Four 64-bit memory controllers yield an aggregate 256-bit memory interface. This is unchanged from the Radeon HD 6800-series, and is twice as potent as the 128-bit memory interface on the Radeon HD 5770. Moreover, the Radeon HD 6790 sports an 840 MHz core and 1050 MHz GDDR5 memory. Once again, this is very close to the Radeon HD 5770’s 850 MHz core and 1200 MHz memory frequencies.

With all of this info in hand, it seems clear that AMD's aim with the Radeon HD 6790 was to create a Radeon HD 5770 with a 256-bit memory interface. Of course, being based on the newer Barts architecture, this card has all of the feature benefits of the Radeon HD 6800-series, including improved tessellation performance, Eyefinity enhancements, and the ability to accelerate Blu-ray 3D video over HDMI.

With these facts in mind, let’s compare the Radeon HD 6790 to the rest of the playing field:

Radeon HD5770Radeon HD6790Radeon HD 6850GeForce GTX 460 768 MBGeForce GTX 550 Ti
Shader Cores800800960336192
Texture Units4040485632
Full Color ROPs1616322424
Graphics Clock850 MHz840 MHz775 MHz675 MHz900 MHz
Shader Clock850 MHz840 MHz775 MHz1350 MHz1800 MHz
Memory Clock1200 MHz1050 MHz1000 MHz900 MHz1025 MHz
GDDR5 Memory1 GB1 GB1 GB768 MB1 GB
Memory Interface128-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Bandwidth76.8 GB/s134.4 GB/s128 GB/s86.4 GB/s98.5 GB/s
Texture Filtering Rate34 GTex/s33.6 GTex/s37.2 GTex/s37.8 GTex/s28.8 GTex/s
Connectors2 x DL-DVI, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort2 x DVI, 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort2 x DVI, 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort2 x DL-DVI, 1 x mini-HDMI2 x DL-DVI, 1 x mini-HDMI
Form FactorDual-slotDual-slotDual-slotDual-slotDual-slot
Power Connectors1 x 6-pin2 x 6-pin1 x 6-pin2 x 6-pin1 x 6-pin
Recommended Power Supply450 W500 W500 W450 W400 W
Thermal Design Power108 W150 W127 W150 W116 W

The Radeon HD 6790's 256-bit interface demonstrates a huge memory bandwidth advantage over the Radeon HD 5770. This should manifest itself in a number of situations—most notably, when anti-aliasing is enabled. Indeed, if it weren't for the removal of half of its ROPs, the Radeon HD 6790 would be very close competitor to the Radeon HD 6850.

We know it will perform better than Radeon HD 5770, and not as fast as the Radeon HD 6850. But how will it compare to its GeForce competition?

Since the GeForce GTX 550 Ti performs similarly to the Radeon HD 5770, we expect the new Radeon HD 6790 to easily and challenge the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. It’s interesting that both of these cards are cut-down versions of higher-end models, but crippled in somewhat different ways. The GeForce GTX 460 768 MB has the same shader core, texture unit, and clock specifications of Nvidia's 1 GB card, but with one-third fewer ROPs and a narrower memory bus. On the other hand, the Radeon HD 6790 has fewer shader cores and texture units compared to the Radeon HD 6850. But it runs at higher clocks to compensate. The main difference is that the number of ROPs are halved, from 32 to 16.

In any case, the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB offers much more interesting competition for AMD’s new card. We anticipate the benchmarks will go back and forth between these two products, depending on the game.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rohitbaran 05 April 2011 10:16
    Wow. Great card for the price, considering what nVidia has for the same segement.
    Reply
  • tacoslave 05 April 2011 10:18
    I think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.
    Reply
  • compton 05 April 2011 11:17
    The best part of 6790 appears to be the bitchin' CF scaling, if nothing else. Depending on where prices end up, it still would be hard to recommend when a few dollars more can get you the 6850.
    Reply
  • plznote 05 April 2011 11:19
    Should be a bit cheaper imo.
    Reply
  • compton 05 April 2011 11:21
    I would hope that prices end up around $139 or so, without rebates. Still the 5770 and 460s are the value kings, so I'm glad to see AMD not over pricing them. nVidia could take a lesson.
    Reply
  • 05 April 2011 11:23
    error with 6970 min fps f1 game at 1920 x 1080 res
    Reply
  • Trueno07 05 April 2011 11:33
    Wow, nice card for the money, and very competitive. Good job AMD...
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 05 April 2011 11:46
    rohitbaranWow. Great card for the price, considering what nVidia has for the same segement.Nvidia no longer has anything in this segment. Well, maybe the GTX460 768, but on average it's still priced above $150. The GTX550Ti underwent an expected below MSRP price drop soon after launch, and the average price is now around $130, probably where it should've been to start.
    tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.
    Reply
  • bombat1994 05 April 2011 13:25
    Nvidia fail at the mid range segment. the only good card they have released recently was the 460. the 450, 550, failed hard. this card will be good if the companies can lower the the power usage. good job ati
    Reply
  • ivan_chess 05 April 2011 13:39
    On the final graph, why is the 6790 listed below the 460? According to the graph it should be above it.
    Reply