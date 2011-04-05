AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Test Setup And Benchmarks

All of the competing cards are included in our benchmarks: AMD's Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 6850, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 550 Ti, and GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The GeForce GTS 450 is also included as a baseline.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled. Motherboard Asus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset Memory OCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics Cards Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 1 GB783/1566 MHz Core/Shaders, 902 MHz Memory (3608 MHz effective) Nvidia GeForce GTS 550 Ti 1 GB900/1800 MHz Core/Shaders, 1025 MHz Memory (4200 MHz effective) Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 768 MB675/1350 MHz Core/Shaders, 900 MHz Memory (3600 MHz effective) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB 850 MHz Core, 1200 MHz Memory (4600 MHz effective) AMD Radeon HD 6790 1 GB840 MHz Core, 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MHz effective) AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB775 MHz Core, 1000 MHz Memory (4000 MHz effective) Power Supply ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper TX 2 System Software And Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver GeForce GTX 550 Ti: 267.59 BETAGeForce GTS 450 and GeForce GTX 460: 266.58 WHQL Radeon HD 6790: Catalyst 11.4 BETA Radeon HD 5770 and 6850: AMD Catalyst 11.2 WHQL