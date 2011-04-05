AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Test Setup And Benchmarks
All of the competing cards are included in our benchmarks: AMD's Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 6850, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 550 Ti, and GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The GeForce GTS 450 is also included as a baseline.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 1 GB783/1566 MHz Core/Shaders, 902 MHz Memory (3608 MHz effective)
|Nvidia GeForce GTS 550 Ti 1 GB900/1800 MHz Core/Shaders, 1025 MHz Memory (4200 MHz effective)
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 768 MB675/1350 MHz Core/Shaders, 900 MHz Memory (3600 MHz effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB 850 MHz Core, 1200 MHz Memory (4600 MHz effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6790 1 GB840 MHz Core, 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MHz effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB775 MHz Core, 1000 MHz Memory (4000 MHz effective)
|Power Supply
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce GTX 550 Ti: 267.59 BETAGeForce GTS 450 and GeForce GTX 460: 266.58 WHQL
|Radeon HD 6790: Catalyst 11.4 BETA Radeon HD 5770 and 6850: AMD Catalyst 11.2 WHQL
|Games
|Crysis 2
|Very High Quality setting, No AA, 60 second gameplay, FRAPS
|Just Cause 2
|Medium Quality Settings, Textures High, all options enabled except vsync, No AA / 16xAF, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|Bulletstorm
|Highest Settings, No AA, 60 second sequence, FRAPS
|F1 2010
|Ultra High Settings, No AA, Steam version, in-game benchmark, DX11 Rendering
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|Texture and Shadow quality set to medium, 8x AF, SSAO off, Dx11 tessellation off, Dx11 advanced shadows off, 0x AA
|Metro 2033
|DiectX 11, Medium Detail, 4x AF, tessellation enabled, advanced PhysX disabled.
|Lost Planet 2
|Medium settings, motion blur enabled, built-in benchmark test A
|H.A.W.X. 2
|Highest settings, DirectX 11 tessellation enabled, built-in benchmark
|3DMark Vantage
|Performance Preset, 1680x1050
|Unigine Heaven
|Highest settings, no AA, 16x AF, 1680x1050
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.