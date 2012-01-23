Radeon HD 6990M And GeForce GTX 580M: A Beautiful Lie

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
AMD’s Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire solution is again decimated by one Radeon HD 6990 in Metro 2033.
There’s not much left to say as resolutions increase. But we can summarize by saying that the 6990M isn’t powerful enough for our highest Metro 2033 test, even in CrossFire, and even at a modest 1920x1080 resolution. Although partially-informed buyers can only blame themselves for insufficient research, in their shoes, we'd still be demanding a refund.
Did...did this article travel forwards in time half a year? O_o
Every generation is more guilty than the one before, but AMD indeed hit a new low when they used the name of their dual-GPU flagship to go along with a single-GPU mobile card. (Not even based off the same GPU at that)
I wonder what the chances of someone successfully filing a false advertising suit for this would be? Especially in the EU where they seem much stricter about that stuff than the US is, I'd have to think they'd have a decent shot. (This is at least as bad as the whole LED/LCD TV thing that the courts ruled against the manufacturers on)
I can let some reasonable under-clocking (say 25% at most) get by for mobile GPU's under the same name, but they should have to be based off the same GPU as the desktop card that they are named after at least, and in the case of using the name of a dual-GPU card they should actually have to be dual GPU cards.
Either put an actual 6990 in the laptop, or call it a HD 6870m.
Heat like fire BAD! Computer fire NO-NO!
Now on the otherhand they're using the numbers as their desktop counterparts just with a tacked on M for mobile, I assume the only reason they don't use a different number is because it could confuse the buyers into thinking it was either a newer or older generation part, although that's assuming most people who buy these know what the current generation parts are(which I assume is not the case).
What you're seeing isn't actually them trying to deceive people it's actually them using a streamlined approach. All this 6990M means is that it's top tier for mobile GPU's of the current generation, this is the consequence of trying to make the numbers more buyer friendly. Good Idea, Good Usage, but relies heavily on customer knowledge and understanding on what they're buying, but that could be said for almost anything.