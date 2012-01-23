Radeon HD 6990M And GeForce GTX 580M: A Beautiful Lie

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

AMD’s Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire solution is again decimated by one Radeon HD 6990 in Metro 2033.

There’s not much left to say as resolutions increase. But we can summarize by saying that the 6990M isn’t powerful enough for our highest Metro 2033 test, even in CrossFire, and even at a modest 1920x1080 resolution. Although partially-informed buyers can only blame themselves for insufficient research, in their shoes, we'd still be demanding a refund.