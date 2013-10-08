AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

Fan Speed And Noise
Fan Speed
The R9 280X gets left out again, since we want to focus on the reference design, rather than partner boards that’ll all perform dissimilarly.
Since fan speed is one of the primary determinants of noise level, this chart is worth a close examination.
The temperature curves on the previous page suggested what we’d see here. The R9 270X ramps up fan speed in a more granular way, smoothing out the thermal plateau. The R7 260X tries to hold a lower fan speed for longer before stepping up suddenly. That’s where you saw temperatures peak before dropping back down to the 80-degree range.
Noise Level
AMD tends to put its emphasis on partner boards, which it has embargoed for another couple of days. We still wanted to generate some noise data with the reference cards, though.
They both idle under 32 dB(A), and are practically inaudible. Under the load of our custom gaming loop, the R7 260X demonstrates a modest 44.3 dB(A), while the R9 270X at 47.3 dB(A) is notably noisier. We wouldn’t recommend the cooling solution on either reference card. But again, partner boards typically have their own heat sinks and fans that need to be evaluated independently.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA