Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Technical Specifications And GPU-Z Screens

Technical Specifications Overview Table

All of the AMD Radeon R9 280X graphics cards feature the same 28 nm Tahiti XT2 processor from AMD with 2048 shaders and a 384-bit memory bus. The differences between cards comes down to the detailed technical specifications.

Model GPU Clock MHz (Boost) Memory Clock MHz Memory Bandwidth GB/s Pixel FillrateGPixel/s Texture FillrateGTexel/s Asus R9 280X DirectCUII OC 1070 1600 307.2 34.2 137.0 Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC 1100 1500 288.0 35.2 140.8 Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC 1100 1500 288.0 35.2 140.8 HIS R9 280X IceQ X² 1050 1500 288.0 33.6 134.4 MSI R9 280X Gaming OC 1050 1500 288.0 33.6 134.4 Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC 1150 1600 307.2 36.8 147.2 Sapphire R9 280X VaporX OC 1070 1550 297.6 34.2 137.0

Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC

Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC

Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC

HIS R9 280X X²

MSI R9 280X Gaming OC (New BIOS)

Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC

Sapphire R9 280X Vapor-X OC