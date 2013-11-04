Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Technical Specifications And GPU-Z Screens
Technical Specifications Overview Table
All of the AMD Radeon R9 280X graphics cards feature the same 28 nm Tahiti XT2 processor from AMD with 2048 shaders and a 384-bit memory bus. The differences between cards comes down to the detailed technical specifications.
|Model
|GPU Clock MHz (Boost)
|Memory Clock MHz
|Memory Bandwidth GB/s
|Pixel FillrateGPixel/s
|Texture FillrateGTexel/s
|Asus R9 280X DirectCUII OC
|1070
|1600
|307.2
|34.2
|137.0
|Club3D R9 280X royalKing OC
|1100
|1500
|288.0
|35.2
|140.8
|Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC
|1100
|1500
|288.0
|35.2
|140.8
|HIS R9 280X IceQ X²
|1050
|1500
|288.0
|33.6
|134.4
|MSI R9 280X Gaming OC
|1050
|1500
|288.0
|33.6
|134.4
|Sapphire R9 280X Toxic OC
|1150
|1600
|307.2
|36.8
|147.2
|Sapphire R9 280X VaporX OC
|1070
|1550
|297.6
|34.2
|137.0
But it looks like the Toxic is a pretty nice GPU. It runs very cool for the clock speed, has the highest clock speeds and the noise is not that bad.
Now we need benchmarks of these and HD7970s to see their value.
Modified means its beyond the original spec. Throttling means that it was overheating and lowering the clock speed in order to cool down. New BIOS means just that, that they received a new BIOS to fix any previous issues.
They do a mic but it depends on your config. I think these are all open setups and not in a case.
Also, I have never been a fan of MSIs setups. I prefer Sapphire or Asus for GPUs from AMD as they have better cooling solutions and tend to last longer
Waiting eagerly for a Watercooled card , although I know it wont come for the 280X as basically all of these cooling solutions especially the ICEQX2 , DCII , WF 3X , Toxic and Vapor-X just keep the card cool , till the OC limit lets em go. One for the 290X maybe..............
Some of those cards are a good deal louder or higher pitch than the others.
I don't know if its too hard but anyways, would seem that lower frequency would be better.