Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Seven Radeon R9 280X Cards, Rounded-Up
Consider this your reference for Radeon R9 280X comparisons. We’re deliberately not including a group picture in the introduction because, as we receive more third-party boards, we'll update today's piece with them, making comparisons easier. To this end, the benchmark and measurement results are split into different categories and mostly presented as tables.
We're also taking your feedback into account and including specifications that don't appear in every manufacturer's technical specifications, but still matter for installation, and might consequently be an important factor in your buying decision. The videos are back too, in addition to fan speed and temperature diagrams as well.
A run-down of each card's differentiators, including BIOS tweaks and a picture gallery of each board, round out this new story format. For the first time, we’re combining a round-up, single-card reviews, and picture galleries into one handy, continually updated package.
Graphics Cards Overview
|Asus R9 280X DirectCU II OC
Club3D R9 280XroyalKing OCUpdate:Added: 10/21/2013
Gigabyte R9 280XWindForce 3X OC
HISR9 280XIceQ X²
MSIR9 280XGaming OC
SapphireR9 280XToxic OC
SapphireR9 280XVapor-X OC
But it looks like the Toxic is a pretty nice GPU. It runs very cool for the clock speed, has the highest clock speeds and the noise is not that bad.
Now we need benchmarks of these and HD7970s to see their value.
Modified means its beyond the original spec. Throttling means that it was overheating and lowering the clock speed in order to cool down. New BIOS means just that, that they received a new BIOS to fix any previous issues.
They do a mic but it depends on your config. I think these are all open setups and not in a case.
Also, I have never been a fan of MSIs setups. I prefer Sapphire or Asus for GPUs from AMD as they have better cooling solutions and tend to last longer
Waiting eagerly for a Watercooled card , although I know it wont come for the 280X as basically all of these cooling solutions especially the ICEQX2 , DCII , WF 3X , Toxic and Vapor-X just keep the card cool , till the OC limit lets em go. One for the 290X maybe..............
Some of those cards are a good deal louder or higher pitch than the others.
I don't know if its too hard but anyways, would seem that lower frequency would be better.