Raidmax Delta ATX Mid-Tower Case Review

Raidmax adds four hook and loop cable straps to its basic screw-type installation kit. The extra standoff supplied with the screws fits the one vacant position on the motherboard tray.

Lacking any powered accessories such as LED controllers, the Delta front-panel cable kit has only power and hard drive LED, power and reset switch, HD Audio and USB 3.0 leads. The fan is wired to both 3-pin and ATA-style power connectors.

All of our ATX components fit with room to spare, leaving enough space in front of the graphics card to hold some fairly elaborate cooling components.

Anyone who didn’t want to pay the extra $10 to get the LED-lit Alpha might find the Delta’s less-flashy appearance more appropriate.

We’re using our overclocked Core i7-5930K test platform to compare the Raidmax Delta to its slightly more advanced sibling, as well as two of the most closely priced competing models from Zalman and Cooler Master. Methods and settings have been retained for two years to allow you to compare the results from other case reviews to those included in the charts.

Raidmax Alpha

Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



