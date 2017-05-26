Trending

Raidmax Delta ATX Mid-Tower Case Review

Installation & Configuration

Raidmax adds four hook and loop cable straps to its basic screw-type installation kit. The extra standoff supplied with the screws fits the one vacant position on the motherboard tray.

Lacking any powered accessories such as LED controllers, the Delta front-panel cable kit has only power and hard drive LED, power and reset switch, HD Audio and USB 3.0 leads. The fan is wired to both 3-pin and ATA-style power connectors.

All of our ATX components fit with room to spare, leaving enough space in front of the graphics card to hold some fairly elaborate cooling components.

Anyone who didn’t want to pay the extra $10 to get the LED-lit Alpha might find the Delta’s less-flashy appearance more appropriate.

We’re using our overclocked Core i7-5930K test platform to compare the Raidmax Delta to its slightly more advanced sibling, as well as two of the most closely priced competing models from Zalman and Cooler Master. Methods and settings have been retained for two years to allow you to compare the results from other case reviews to those included in the charts.

Comparison Cases

Cooler Master MasterBox 5 EATX

Raidmax Alpha

Zalman Z9 Neo

Test Configuration

Drivers And Settings

ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.2.1019
CPU4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core
MotherboardFirmware 17.8 (02/10/2015)
RAMXMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V)
GraphicsMaximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52


3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 26 May 2017 13:06
    Great case for $59
    Reply
  • anonymouse 27 May 2017 12:36
    Seems harsh to evaluate a case with room for 8 fans using just the 1 it came with.
    Reply
  • thundervore 28 May 2017 20:51
    I was understanding of this case until I saw the crappy PSU dust filter, no cut out for the cables for the second drive on top of the PSU, plastic case feet, and only 2 USB front ports.

    For ATX cases, 4 ports are a minimum
    Reply