Supermicro Gaming S5 ATX Case Review

A well-priced and well-ventilated gaming case, Supermicro’s Gaming S5 gets our attention with features and aesthetics. We’ll look for some of its minor problems to be addressed in future products.

Introduction

Do you want a big, heavy, sturdy case that can hold a stack of hard drives from its top to bottom? That’s the kind of chassis most of us associate with the Supermicro brand. Would you prefer something cheaper and lighter? Until recently, most of those cases came from companies that didn’t compete in any of the markets Supermicro served. Keen to that opportunity, Supermicro began inching into mainstream PC markets with motherboards, and is now expanding to include cases as well.



MORE: How To Build A PC: From Component Selection To Installation

MORE: All Case Articles

MORE: Cases in the News

MORE: Cases in the Forums