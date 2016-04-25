Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RX-700AT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 18.8 mV 14.5 mV 14.5 mV 11.4 mV Pass 20% Load 13.0 mV 15.8 mV 15.8 mV 13.9 mV Pass 30% Load 15.5 mV 16.7 mV 17.1 mV 14.3 mV Pass 40% Load 19.0 mV 17.3 mV 17.2 mV 15.2 mV Pass 50% Load 23.3 mV 19.3 mV 20.1 mV 17.2 mV Pass 60% Load 20.9 mV 20.2 mV 19.9 mV 20.3 mV Pass 70% Load 24.1 mV 20.6 mV 23.9 mV 19.4 mV Pass 80% Load 27.7 mV 22.3 mV 25.9 mV 21.7 mV Pass 90% Load 31.7 mV 24.0 mV 25.2 mV 20.5 mV Pass 100% Load 36.0 mV 25.4 mV 29.1 mV 23.3 mV Pass 110% Load 41.3 mV 27.0 mV 30.7 mV 23.8 mV Pass Crossload 1 18.1 mV 19.6 mV 20.6 mV 14.9 mV Pass Crossload 2 36.2 mV 22.8 mV 26.3 mV 21.1 mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V might not be as good as Super Flower's high-end platforms, but it's still very good. Ripple is fairly low on the minor rails as well. However we should mention that the Andyson N700 unit, based on the same platform as Raidmax's RX-700AT, registers significantly lower ripple on all rails under the same operating conditions.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2