Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RX-700AT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|18.8 mV
|14.5 mV
|14.5 mV
|11.4 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|13.0 mV
|15.8 mV
|15.8 mV
|13.9 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|15.5 mV
|16.7 mV
|17.1 mV
|14.3 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|19.0 mV
|17.3 mV
|17.2 mV
|15.2 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|23.3 mV
|19.3 mV
|20.1 mV
|17.2 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|20.9 mV
|20.2 mV
|19.9 mV
|20.3 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|24.1 mV
|20.6 mV
|23.9 mV
|19.4 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|27.7 mV
|22.3 mV
|25.9 mV
|21.7 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|31.7 mV
|24.0 mV
|25.2 mV
|20.5 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|36.0 mV
|25.4 mV
|29.1 mV
|23.3 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|41.3 mV
|27.0 mV
|30.7 mV
|23.8 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|18.1 mV
|19.6 mV
|20.6 mV
|14.9 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|36.2 mV
|22.8 mV
|26.3 mV
|21.1 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V might not be as good as Super Flower's high-end platforms, but it's still very good. Ripple is fairly low on the minor rails as well. However we should mention that the Andyson N700 unit, based on the same platform as Raidmax's RX-700AT, registers significantly lower ripple on all rails under the same operating conditions.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Yeah that's kind of a deal breaker. :lol:
Exactly my thoughts! ;)
Failure at Power_OK signal & huge amount of inrush current = Deal-breaker for me :pfff:
I think any warranty above 5 years is kind of redundant. In 7 or 10 years you won't have that PSU anyways since you'll be replacing it with something new to keep up with new tech. 5 years I would say is about the length of time a warranty should be.
Superflower cheats on holdup time on various units. Look at the Leadex Gold 550. The 650 G2 also is a problem most likely, and the 750 G2.