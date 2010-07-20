X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Rampage III Extreme BIOS
Asus’ Extreme Tweaker menu takes first priority in its Rampage III Extreme BIOS. Designed with most of the settings overclocking experts require, some novices will be pleased to find automatic overclock settings that are based on the CPU and memory installed. Ai Overclock options include overclocking to the CPU frequency of a higher model, overclocking base clock to match the X.M.P. values of some memory modules, and manual configuration.
CPU base clock can be increased up to 500 MHz. Voltage limits are similarly generous at 2.30 V CPU core, 2.50 V DRAM, and 2.50 V for the CPU’s on-die memory controller. Clock-skew, differential amplitude, and reference-voltage settings help advanced users seek those last few megahertz, while VRM stability controls such as Load-Line Calibration add consistency.
A broad selection of DRAM timing controls includes automatic settings for individual timings to ease the configuration of familiar values.
Asus O.C. profile allows tuners to save up to eight BIOS configurations and revert to previously saved settings. The “Go Button” menu provides a miniature overclocking profile that can be engaged when the system is running by using the appropriate button on the motherboard’s surface.
Ok, Hold on. Three Flagship LGA 1366 Boards and no overclocked power consumption results? These boards are obviously made for overclocking and those results would be very interesting to see.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify. ;)
If I could spend that much on a motherboard I'd have chosen the Rampage III Extreme, not only does it have good features it also has the best colour scheme. ^^
Does anyone know why I try to submit a comment it doesn't show up, and I have to use the forums instead to post a comment instead?
http://www.guru3d.com/news/quad-sli-on-asus-rampage-iii-extreme-is-not-possible/
dragonfang18Whats the point when Intel will come out with new processors with different sockets next year?That's what people like you were saying months before LGA 1156 was released. We see which direction that went.
Yeah... they are changing 1366 to some socket R... Well... At least I can look forward to these motherboards going down in price by next year when they go to Socket R's for performance than 1366's. I guess ill be happy with 1366's. Hopefully they go down by at least $100.