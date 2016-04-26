Trending

Riotoro Prism CR1280 EATX/XL-ATX Full Tower Case Review

A new case company brings together industry specialists to produce a high-profile mid-tower with enhanced (RGB) lighting features. Can its combination of features and performance put Riotoro's Prism CR1280 on our recommended list?

By

Building Inside The Prism CR1280

Pull the face off, and you'll find two 120mm, 256-color LED fans. Dual 140mm mounts are also available, and there's enough space above and below those fans for the end caps of nearly any radiator.

Embedded mesh turns the entire front panel into a filter, though some dust can be pulled around that filter through the hand hold at the front-panel's bottom. While vacuum cleaning is an option, dust removal is accomplished most-easily with compressed air.

A 0.4" gap allows air to flow around the Prism 1280's smoke-colored plastic cover, and beneath it the top panel supports up to three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans. Direct mounting of 3x120mm radiators could be difficult since the top panel latch is so close to the fan holes, and stacking the radiator beneath those three fans still leaves only around 1.2" for end caps and fittings. Given those limitations, most users will be far more comfortable installing a 2x 140mm radiator here.

There's enough space behind the Prism 1280's motherboard tray to hold nearly any cable, though crossing a second cable over the main power cable may not be possible. Builders will also find a 9"-deep hole to insert the power supply, but cable fitment could be an issue for power supplies longer than 7.5". This is also the side were we find the four-fan (via splitter cables) speed controller, multi-mode LED controller, four 2.5" clip-on drive trays, and four 3.5" clip on trays with screw-in support for 2.5" drives.

Riotoro uses a split power LED to fit standard (2-pin) and legacy (3-pin) header spacing, ditches the outdated AC-97 pigtail from the HD Audio connector, yet relies on a similarly outdated 4-pin ATA drive power connector for its fans and LEDs.

The Prism CR1280 installation kit includes six slot covers and two slot screws that are strangely missing from the back when the cases is delivered. Also included are motherboard screws, standoffs, fan screws, 2.5" drive screws for adapting the 3.5" drive trays, and a set of long machine screws for installing a radiator on the opposite side of the fans.

The Prism 1280 has enough unobstructed space to install a 13"-wide EATX motherboard, but access holes are placed properly only for standard ATX boards. The good news for enthusiast builders is that your so-called EATX motherboard is probably only 10.6" wide, so you'll still be able to use more than half of the width of those access holes. Furthermore, users of true EATX boards will find an extra access hole in the motherboard compartment's floor, in addition to access holes above the motherboards.

Apparent graininess in the finished photo isn't just a matter of camera settings, as the tinted plastic is also a little cloudy. This visual effect could be due to plastic type, pigment size, or manufacturing process, but it barely distracts from the nice lighting effects.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sillynilly 27 April 2016 00:15
    Yawn
    Reply
  • apazeus 27 April 2016 01:49
    *Looks at GPU* That sag tho!
    Reply
  • Crashman 27 April 2016 07:01
    17879222 said:
    Yawn
    Silly Nilly, what did you expect? :D

    Reply
  • CompGee 28 April 2016 10:48
    *Looks at GPU* That sag tho!

    We're coming to the point that GPUs are going to need external support on the back end.
    Reply
  • Crashman 28 April 2016 19:34
    17886415 said:
    *Looks at GPU* That sag tho!

    We're coming to the point that GPUs are going to need external support on the back end.
    I thought we'd passed that point:
    Reply
  • CompGee 29 April 2016 10:30
    I saw no backend support on that GPU used in the test system.
    Reply
  • Crashman 29 April 2016 11:50
    17891295 said:
    I saw no backend support on that GPU used in the test system.
    I think you need to go to the main forums thread of this response chain in order to see what I was referring to.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3042692/riotoro-prism-cr1280-eatx-atx-full-tower-case-review.html
    Reply
  • CompGee 29 April 2016 21:09
    That link goes straight back to this thread.
    Reply
  • Crashman 30 April 2016 06:29
    17893794 said:
    That link goes straight back to this thread.
    OK, so the picture is of a Voodoo 5 6000 graphics card, which is braced at both ends: The bracket fits a support slot at the front of old-fashioned pedestal server style PC tower chassis. And I said I thought we'd gotten passed the point of making cards that were braced at both end, referring to it as an outdated example.

    In reality, I don't think the front edge supports will ever make a comeback. There have been many cases over the years with adjustable card supports on the side though.

    Reply
  • sillynilly 03 May 2016 00:58
    17880477 said:
    17879222 said:
    Yawn
    Silly Nilly, what did you expect? :D

    Not sure, but man that case looks boring! :pt1cable:
    Reply